What does it mean to be an Indian?

Is the definition anchored on geographical borders, shared cultural norms, language or religion?

Saturday at the Ware Center, The Indian Organization of Lancaster County (IOLC) will help answer such a broad question by way of a celebration called Utsav.

Utsav, a Sanskrit word for festival or celebration, will showcase many different cultures from India to give visitors a snapshot of what the country is like on a regional level.

"It's really celebrating all-things Indian culture," says organizer and IOLC President Deepa Balepur, who also works as a co-founding principal for Compass Real Estate.

Utsav started in 2014 and continued yearly through 2019. The 2020 event was canceled because of COVID-19 related shutdowns. This is the event's first celebration since the pandemic began.

The festival will serve regional Indian foods created specially by Madan Panta, manager and head chef at Indian restaurant Taj Mahal. There will be hors d'oeuvres and a main dinner.

"I've spent a lot of time working with (Balepur)," Panta says. "Whatever she says, I try it."

This year, Balepur challenged Panta to come up with foods that people in Lancaster County might not otherwise encounter, with more specialized dishes from east, west, north and south India.

Some options include chicken frithad — a curry found in east India — and chole aloo tikki chaat, a street food from north India, among many other options.

There will also be a cultural program that showcases dances, experiences, landmarks and foods from different regions in India. Attendees are encouraged, but not required, to dress in colorful, semi-formal clothes.

Tickets for the full event are already sold out, though there are still tickets available for the cultural program in Steinman Hall at the Ware Center. Tickets cost $25 for children and $35 for adults, and include "heavy hors d'oeuvres along with an open bar," says Balepur.

"We want to maintain our identity with our heritage and our culture, but integrating into our local community is also important," Balepur says. "One way to do that is to share what we have with the broader Lancaster County community."

Santosh Iyer, an IT consultant and supporter of the IOLC, will act as the tour guide for an American journalist who is writing a blog post about her experience in India. The cultural program will feature dances from between 75-100 volunteer dancers and will be both entertaining and educational.

The main theme implores the audience to ask themselves what it means to be Indian.

"When you say India, I say it's not just confining yourself to this boundary of land, what we call India," Iyer says. "It's a way of life. It's a way of thinking. So, you can be anywhere in the world but still be an Indian."

Both Iyer and Balepur think the event will be an eye-opening and welcoming experience for both Indians and non-Indians alike.

"It's a country that has so much diversity and richness," Balepur says. "Every state and region is like its own little country."

Near the end of the event, the dance floor will open for Bollywood-style dancing.

"Just be ready to have a good time," Balepur says.

For more information about the event, visit lanc.news/Utsav2023.