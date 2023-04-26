There’s nothing like walking into a small local independent bookstore, exploring stacks of books, discovering special sections dedicated to regional topics and homegrown writers, chatting with the owners and learning about special events on the fliers pasted to the doors or walls.

This Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day — a nationwide celebration of indie bookstores — and this year bookmarks the 10th anniversary of the event.

“It's not only the fact that independent bookstores promote literacy in communities, but those spaces also serve as a community hub,” says Evita Colon, co-owner of A Concrete Rose in Lancaster. “I know with A Concrete Rose specifically, people have found community, whether it was the Black community or the LGBTQ community, or you know, people gathering together over their love of books or coffee or wine. They're able to do that in the indie bookstore more than they are at the big retailers. And it just really adds to the vibrancy of the community.”

Several local bookstores are participating in the 10th Independent Bookstore Day on April 29. Some are even hosting multiple days worth of events and sales. Find a full list of stores officially participating in the region as well as across the country at .indiebound.org/independent-bookstore-day/map. Other stores are unofficially celebrating independent bookstores with special events, discounts and more.

Here’s a list of what’s happening locally for Independent Bookstore Day.

A CONCRETE ROSE

Where: 910 S. Duke St, Suite 105, Lancaster.

Contact info: 717-208-3494; aconcreterose.com.

A Concrete Rose will host an Indie Bookstore Day festival from 2-7 p.m. on Saturday. The festival will feature games, henna art by Keisha Finnie, face painting, an open mic poetry slam hosted by Sir Dominique Jordan, a sidewalk sale with discounted books, a drum circle with PAVAA Gallery and book and wine pairings and more. The festival is free but guests should RSVP at aconcreterose.com/event-details/indie-bookstore-day/form.

AARON’S BOOKS

Where: 35 E. Main St. Lititz.

Contact info: 717-627-1990; aaronsbooks.com.

Aaron’s Books has extended hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Independent Bookstore Day and free doughnuts and juice will be available to morning shoppers. The Lititz-based store celebrates with giveaways for customers who spend $25 or more (including a 10-percent discount at Slate Cafe located down the street at 43 E. Main St.), a hidden “Golden Ticket” for one customer to win a year of audiobooks from Libro.fm and exclusive Independent Bookstore Day items for sale. Coloring activities for kids take place during the day. All new and used adult genre fiction books including mystery, romance, science fiction and fantasy books are 10-percent off. The store not only celebrates with extended hours on Saturday, but has free shipping for website purchases over $50 (preorders excluded) and will give a raffle entry for a new tote bag stuffed full of books with every purchase all weekend from Friday to Sunday.

B.R. BOOKS

Where: 1933 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster.

Contact info: 717-581-5887; brbookslancaster.com.

B.R. Books offers a 10-percent discount on everything in the store on Saturday.

MIDTOWN SCHOLAR BOOKSTORE AND CAFE

Where: 1302 N. Third St., Harrisburg.

Contact info: 717-236-1680; midtownscholar.com.

The Midtown Scholar Bookstore in Harrisburg may be outside of Lancaster County, but it’s worth the trip. The store has an epic novel’s worth of Independent Bookstore week events including literary events, book signings and a huge outdoor tent sale featuring more than 20,000 books. The weeks worth of event’s kicks off on Wednesday with the first day of the outdoor tent sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. followed by a conversation about the evolution of the Midtown Scholar with co-owners Catherine Lawrence and Eric Papenfuse at the bookstore from 7-8 p.m. On Thursday, the tent sale continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the bookstore hosts an evening with Rainn Wilson from the hit TV show “The Office” at the Strand Theater in York. On Friday, the tent sale runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday the sale goes from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., a book signing with children’s author and illustrator Vashti Harrison takes place from 10 a.m .to noon and other local authors will make appearances on Saturday and exclusive deals and Independent Bookstore Day merchandise will be available. The book sale concludes on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m .

POCKET BOOKS

Where: 903 Wheatland Ave., Lancaster.

Contact info: 717-517-7990; pocketbooksshop.com.

The crew at Pocket Books has a lot to celebrate this weekend. Not only are they participating in Independent Bookstore Day, but they’re celebrating their one-year anniversary.

“We view every book sold as an investment by our community intoour community because our customers' support allows us to continue to grow in our programming and, of course, to continue to fill our shelves with incredible stories,” says co-owner Jessica Callahan.

The store will offer exclusive Independent Bookstore Day merch and have giveaways - including a year’s worth of audio books for one customer — on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Then on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,the store celebrates its first year of business. A kids’ craft sessions takes place from noon to 2 p.m. and Honey Bear vegan ice cream is available from noon to 3 p.m., Spring House beer will be on sale from noon to 3 p.m. (with proceeds going to the Eastern PA Trans Equity Project) and macarons from Salt & Light Pastry Co. are available all day. A commemorative poster by local artist Kayla Bryer will be available.

READ ROSE BOOKS

Where: 23 N. Prince St., Lancaster.

Contact info: 717- 341-9624; readrosebooks.com

Read Rose Books will celebrate Independent Bookstore Day with a $5 “blind date with a book” sale. Books are wrapped in white paper and customers choose them based only on the blurbs. Customers who spend $50 will receive a free “blind book” and a free sticker.

The store will also have buy-three-get-two-free or buy-five- get-three-free sales on stickers and a pay-what-you-want table outside the store featuring books, CDs, VHS tapes and clothing items. The store will have their brand new tote bags available for $15 beginning on Saturday. A kids’ activity table with free flying discs, books and information for parents will be set up that day. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.