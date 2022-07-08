In the masterful 2000 documentary “The Gleaners and I,” director Agnes Varda focuses in on a variety of different people who use the bits and scraps left behind to create something new.

With the first-ever Gleaners Film Festival, co-directors Sonia Misra and Jeremy Moss are hoping to emulate that concept. The weekend-long festival is set to take place from Friday, Sept. 23, though Sunday, Sept. 25, at The Winter Center in Millersville and Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse in Lancaster city.

“Both Sonia and I share this affinity for Agnes Varda,” says Moss. “For all her films, but especially ‘The Gleaners and I.’ We love it for many reasons, but specifically the way in which it deals with gleaning, taking things that industry or mainstream elements leave behind and doing the work to pick up things that were left behind. Used things still have value, things that can be used or shared."

Moss and Misra met at Franklin & Marshall College, where the former is the head of the Film and Media department, and the latter is a visiting instructor in said department.

“I was personally taken aback when we would mention, 'Oh, this film means so much to me,' and Jeremy would be like, 'Oh my God, Su Friedrich's 'Sink or Swim?'' says Misra about the two hitting it off. “Like, 'Yes, that one too!' Or not even specific filmmakers, but we'd have the same specific favorite films of a filmmaker. It was kismet, so we had to do something with it.”

After over a year of planning, that “something” will be the Gleaners Film Festival, and the duo are coming out swinging. Opening the festival will be the legendary Baltimore-based filmmaker John Waters, who has written and directed classics including “Pink Flamingos” and “Hairspray.” Waters will perform a one-man show titled “False Negative.”

Waters last visited central Pennsylvania in the mid-2000s for the Moviate Underground Film Festival in Harrisburg.

"We just thought John would be the ideal way to kick off a first-time event,” says Moss. “It's somewhat local because he's Baltimore-based, but also that he has a similar politics in the sense that he's still a Baltimore filmmaker, you know? Because we had a connection, he was the first filmmaker we booked, and that was last June.”

In addition, experimental filmmaker Roger Beebe will be on hand at Zoetropolis to close out the weekend with his “Films For 1-8 Projectors” project. More than a screening, Beebe’s work bleeds into performance art, with the director feeding multiple film strips into numerous projectors live during the showing.

Between the bookending visiting guests is a yet-to-be-announced slate of films, which Moss and Misra chose on an invite-only basis for the festival’s first year. In years to come, filmmakers will be able to apply to be featured. Other than Waters’ performance, the Gleaners Film Festival will be free of charge, which is a testament to the organizers’ belief in creating a film festival that is community-facing, as well as community-interactive.

To that end, the festival also features a “New Gleaners” component, where members of the McCaskey High School film club will work in collaboration with the Franklin & Marshall College film club on a summer documentary workshop, with those emerging films then premiering during the festival weekend.

“We wanted to add another community-based element that would target younger filmmakers to kind of help sustain the film culture and film production emerging out of Lancaster,” Misra says. “So, we thought a great way to do that would be to do something with the School District [of Lancaster]. "I have previous experience when I lived in LA working with a film production workshop, so we talked a bit about that and we were inspired by Madeleine Anderson, one of the earliest Black documentarians who has made great work that is re-circulating in the last five, 10 years. A lot of people here don't know that she's from Lancaster and is a graduate of McCaskey."

The full festival lineup is set to be released on Friday, July 22, and tickets for John Waters’ “False Negative” go on sale Friday, Aug. 12.

“I think Lancaster is just ripe and ready for this because there's this emerging film culture happening,” Moss explains. “When I arrived here in 2008, it didn't even exist, I think Zoetropolis was on hiatus at the time. We had what was playing at the cinema, and what we were showing at colleges. So, in the past 14 years since I've arrived, a film culture has slowly been expanding. "There's been more festivals, like the International Short Film Festival, the Red Rose Film Festival, and just looking at the audiences around Zoetropolis and the connection to the community, we thought, I think there can be room for one more film festival. The niche that we want to explore hasn't been explored yet.”