One of the biggest bands to come from central Pennsylvania is the subject of a sprawling new piece in Rolling Stone about the band became embroiled in turmoil.

The article namechecks several locations throughout Lancaster County, some where the band rehearsed in its early days to where one band member lives today.

Live, which first got its start in York in the late '80s before achieving massive mainstream success throughout the early and mid-'90s, last featured all of its original members in 2019. As of late, singer Ed Kowalczyk has been touring with three new replacements for guitarist Chad Taylor, drummer Chad Gacey and bassist Patrick Dahlheimer.

Writer Andy Greene spoke with Taylor at Bulls Head Public House in Lititz to find out how the band imploded most recently. Taylor said former business associate Bill Hynes has bilked close to $10 million collectively from band members over the years.

The article namechecks several locations throughout Lancaster County: Tone Tailors, the musical equipment shop on the Rock Lititz campus that Taylor co-founded and Redeux Vintage in Lancaster city, which once served as the band's practice space (and, according to Taylor, is where the band wrote songs like "Lightning Crashes" and "Dam at Otter Creek"). The former Chameleon Club is alluded to as a venue where Live once opened for the Pixies, but is not mentioned by name.

The article refers to years of reporting from The York Dispatch to paint a picture of Hynes, who along with allegedly enticing Taylor, Gacey and Dahlheimer into providing funds for a fiber optics company, is also accused of sexually assaulted a former employee of said-fiber optics company. According to the article, Hynes is currently under house arrest at 210 York St., which once served as the bands' York headquarters.

The article ends with with Taylor plotting a solo tour, and the likelihood of another reunion of the original members of Live seeming as far away as it's ever been. The current incarnation of Live performs on Thursday, June 1, at SteelStacks in Bethlehem.