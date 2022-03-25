For the first time since 2018, Imagine Dragons are coming to Hershey.

The Grammy-award winning rock band will perform at Hersheypark Stadium on Friday, Aug. 12. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 1, though ticket prices have not yet been revealed.

Imagine Dragon’s “Mercury World Tour” also features openers Macklemore and Kings Eliot. The tour is in service of the 2021 album “Mercury - Act One,” which will soon be followed this year by “Mercury - Act Two.”