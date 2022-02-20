'I'm just a parking guy': Lancaster parking authority exec appears on HBO show, cover of parking magazine

In its 50 years as a broadcasting juggernaut, the premium television network HBO has prominently featured dragons, misunderstood mobsters and the occasional neurotic comedian.

But until 2021, the network hadn’t considered featuring a parking authority director based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. With the help of the esoteric “How To with John Wilson,” Larry Cohen, executive director of the Lancaster Parking Authority, made his big TV debut in December.

“I really had two goals,” Cohen says over the phone. “The first was just to make it onto the episode, and the other was not to look like an idiot.”

Between the prestige shows that HBO is known for, like recent favorites “Succession” and “Insecure,” is the comedic and heartwarming “How To with John Wilson.” The show, which premiered in 2020, is both difficult to explain and easy to understand once you see it firsthand. Led by a voice-over by documentarian John Wilson, each episode of “How To” is presented at first to conquer a seemingly mundane task, like “How to Split the Check” or, in Cohen’s case, “How to Find a Spot.”

From there, Wilson’s patchwork shots of home base New York City serve as the basis for each episode’s unexpected twists and turns. By using real people and situations, “How To with John Wilson” displays incredible facets of humanity to tell a story, usually one that becomes clear by the end of an episode’s 30-minute runtime. “How to with John Wilson” is currently streaming on HBO Max.

‘What the heck are you doing at a parking conference in Dallas?’

Unlike some of the people featured throughout the show, Cohen was familiar with Wilson, having watched the first season when it premiered in October 2020.

At that time, Cohen, like millions of people around the world, was using his extended time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic to work on a hobby, which would eventually turn into a book about his 40 years in the parking industry.

Cohen’s book, “The Quirky World of Parking: Four Decades of Observations, One Parking Space at a Time,” was released on Amazon in February 2021.

“I just had in my mind a lot of stories that I had never put to paper,” Cohen says. “If I knew in my 20s that I’d write a book in my 50s, I would have taken better notes along the way, but I didn’t. I always say to people, ‘my dumb 100-page book still took thousands of hours of work.’ It does not come easy to me.”

To reach the thousands of other parking officials across the country, Cohen arranged a small book tour that took him to a few industry events. One such event was the Parking Industry Expo, arranged by industry publication Parking Today magazine, which took place in July 2021 in Dallas, Texas.

It was Cohen’s first book stop, and certainly the most notable.

During the convention, Cohen was stationed in the vendor hall at a table with dozens of copies of his book and clad in a T-shirt adorned with the book’s cover.

At one point, a woman approached him and asked if he would be able to speak about his book. Cohen would soon learn that the woman was Jess Pinkham, a producer on “How To.” At first thinking he was being approached by a local news reporter, Cohen signed the release and quickly learned that that was not the case.

“John came over, as you would typically see him, holding a camera,” Cohen says. “It was literally John and his producers, two of them. He has that distinctive, Kermit the Frog-like voice, and I’m like, ‘Wait a second, you sound familiar, are you John Wilson?’ and he said, ‘yes,’ and I said, ‘Oh, well this is crazy. What the heck are you doing at a parking conference in Dallas?’ ”

Unbeknownst to Cohen, Wilson was working on “How To Find a Spot,” which would be the third episode of the second season of the show. Cohen says that he and Wilson spoke for 20 minutes, of which 40 seconds would eventually appear in the tightly edited episode.

While Cohen’s book is, as the title suggests, a “quirky” look at the ins and outs of the parking industry, it is dedicated to the families of those who died by suicide from jumping off parking garages. In 2014, three people in Lancaster city died by suicide this way in the span of six months, which would lead Cohen to initially write about those experiences in a 2015 article called “Saving Lives.”

“During the course of the interview, he was half laughing when he asked, but he asked ‘What’s the worst thing that’s ever happened in a parking garage?’ and I said, ‘Well, you’re probably asking the wrong person, because I’ve had a history of dealing with suicides at parking garages, and I’m now sort of considered an expert in the country on it,’ ” Cohen says.

At the 18:53 mark of the episode, Cohen is indeed shown speaking briefly on the subject. Though he isn’t identified by name or job title, eagle-eyed viewers can spot a banner over his table that reads “Lancaster Parking Authority.”

“When he was done interviewing me, I went up to the folks putting on the parking show and said, ‘Do you know that HBO is here? They just interviewed me.’ They knew nothing about it. But he registered for the show like a normal person. I said, ‘Don’t worry, it’s nothing to be upset about, I’m sure it’ll be great publicity for the organization.’ ”

‘I’m just a parking guy’

In the months that followed, Cohen eagerly awaited any news on his potential television debut. Finally, in November, Cohen got his confirmation after seeing Wilson promote the show on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where Wilson not only mentioned the parking episode, but unveiled a 2022 parking calendar, with each month’s photo highlighting an alluring empty street parking spot in New York City.

Following the episode’s debut in December, Cohen says that, although his book did see a slight bump in sales, few people in his inner circle saw the episode.

“A lot of my friends and family don’t have HBO, number one, and also they don’t know who John Wilson is,” Cohen says with a laugh.

While Wilson gave the world a small glimpse of Cohen, ironically, it’s now Cohen’s industry that is taking note of Wilson. In the first week of February, Parking Today unveiled this month’s cover, which features Wilson and Cohen smiling, each pointing to the other.

The short article on the episode mentions Cohen and is flush with praise for “How To.”

“This is an excellent view of our industry as seen through the eyes of the average citizen,” the article states. ”We recommend watching the entire series, not just the segment on PIE.”

Neither Wilson nor HBO could be reached for comment in time for publication.

Following the magazine’s publication, Wilson posted the photo to his Instagram account and sent Cohen a copy of the “Spot of the Month” calendar featured on “Kimmel,” with an inscription: “Larry, it’s an honor to share the cover of ‘Parking Today’ with you. Thanks so much for talking with me on the show!”

Along with his regular parking duties, Cohen is now attempting to shop around a sitcom script he’s written based on his book, which he describes as “‘Parking Wars’ meets ‘Parks and Recreation.’”

For now, he’s happy to deliver his book around to other parking authorities in the area. Recently, the parking manager of Allentown requested copies for each of his employees. Cohen delivered them personally.

“I go to hand the director the books, and he asks, ‘Wait, where are you going? You have to sign them and hand them out to every employee,’” Cohen says. “So, here I am in Allentown, doing photo ops with the employees and personalizing the books. It was so touching to me, you know? I’m just a parking guy.”