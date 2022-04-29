Brian Soutner knew he wanted to be an actor the moment he found out that "Power Rangers" weren't real.

The Elizabethtown native recalls asking his parents, "Well, what are those people doing? I’ll just be those people that can play them."

His dad, Karl Soutner, knew Soutner wanted to act, so he encouraged him to audition for a production of "Lost in Yonkers" at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center in 2011. Soutner got the part of Arty, which launched him into the world of musical theater and acting.

He continued performing in several central Pennsylvania productions, including theaters and studios like EPAC, Fulton Theatre, Popovsky Performing Arts, the Morton Dance Center and the Susquehanna Dance Company. Soutner graduated from Elizabethtown Area High School in 2016, where he performed in his Theatre Arts Club, and then earned his Bachelor's degree in Acting at Point Park University in Pittsburgh.

“I was very versed in central Pennsylvania theater," Soutner says. "I attribute everything to the theaters in that area.”

Soutner, now 23, has added a role in a nationally broadcast television show to his resume. Soutner played a supporting role in the most recent episode of "Law & Order," called "Legacy," which premiered Thursday night on NBC. He played the best friend of a student who killed his school's headmaster, and the detectives had to figure out what his motives were. The episode is available to stream on Peacock, Hulu and Fubo TV.

Soutner signed with an agent in March, about six months after he moved to New York City to pursue an acting career. Within a week, he had an audition for "Law & Order," and within a few days, he was cast in the supporting role.

The audition process was easy: Soutner had to take a video of him reading a few lines, and he submitted it to the casting agency.

“I feel like there’s a lot of luck that goes into it," Soutner says. "I was cast right off of one self tape.”

Soutner only spent four hours on set during the taping of his "Law & Order" episode, which surprised him. He described the show as a "well-oiled machine."

“I had never been on a TV set of this scale before, this is my first network TV gig. It’s very exciting,” Soutner says.

He says there were many people on set, guiding him to the right place and making sure he didn't have a hair out of place, Soutner says.

"It’s crazy just how many people go into the one scene I was in," Soutner says.

He watched the "Legacy" episode with his roommate, his boyfriend and a few of his friends.

Soutner says he's determined to add more credits to his name; he's auditioned for several more performances since he was on set for "Law & Order."

His dream role, he says, is to either be part of something dark and twisted, like a Norman Bates-esque thriller role, or to be part of a coming-of-age teen drama like "Euphoria" or "13 Reasons Why."

When Soutner isn't performing or auditioning, he moonlights as a babysitter for a family in New York. He also recently got his personal training certification, and intends to be a personal trainer soon.

“I’m finally doing what I came here to do, and I’m chasing what I want in life,” Soutner says.