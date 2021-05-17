Hillary Daecher’s first children’s book, “SOAR,” was published in the fall of 2020. Illustrations for the story were created by Warwick High School art teacher Angie Hohenadel. Her illustrations are on display at an exhibit at Curio Gallery & Creative Supply, 106 West Chestnut Street, Lancaster from May 7 through June 26.

The Manheim Central class of 1997’s book tells the story of Ramone, a shy, ruby-throated hummingbird, who is about to leave the nest for the first time. However, his anxiety and fear keep him from taking off as he contemplates all that could go wrong. Ramone watches as his friends soar through the sky, realizing all he might miss out on if he does not conquer his fear. Ramone’s adventure showcases the emotions, both positive and negative, children experience as they approach new challenges.

“Angie captured my story beautifully; creating a visual masterpiece to accompany my words,” Daecher said,” She is an extremely talented artist and deserves this recognition for her contributions to SOAR. This exhibit is a great opportunity for people to get a glimpse into all of the work that goes into creating illustrations for a children’s picture book.”

Curio Gallery & Creative Supply owners Nicole Duquette and Matt Chapman are friends with Hohenadel. Duquette said that shortly after the book was published they discussed featuring the illustrations in an exhibit at the gallery.

“Matt and I are both illustrators, so we’re both excited to have illustrations as featured art at the gallery,” she said.

Hohenadel said the couple has inspired her with their artistic practices. “When they opened Curio it was like a hole was plugged in Lancaster City...we finally had an art store again,” she said, “Through casual discussions, they decided to take my paintings from SOAR and turn it into a show. They encouraged me to include sketches, plans, or drawings from my process so there are seven pieces that represent the start of a lot of the work in the book. I am so thankful they asked for those in addition to the polished work because although I had to dig through my piles and books that I stash things I found some nice gems that really show some of the moments I began SOAR.”

Although this is not the first time Hohenadel’s work has been hung on gallery walls, it is the first time paintings from SOAR will be on public display. SOAR is also the first children’s book that she illustrated; illustrating a book has been a lifelong dream of hers.

“It has been an interesting transition as an artist to create so many paintings and have them in a book rather than on a wall. These paintings have literally been in a box in my studio since I got them back from Schiffer Publishing {the publisher of SAOR} last summer, and although the book turned out so beautiful it is equally as exciting to be able to display the original paintings at Curio,” Hohenadel explained, “There is a romance to original art. being able to see the brushstrokes and original colors outside of the printed page; it is something I am excited to share with others.”

Hohenadel said she plans to be at Curio Gallery for the First Friday launch of the exhibit on May 7, but due to COVID- 19 pandemic restrictions may pop in and out of the gallery to allow space for visitors.

Information on the gallery’s Facebook page indicates that eight visitors may be in the gallery at a time, and face coverings are required. Duquette said Curio will host a virtual artist’s talk rather than an artist’s reception; the reception is usually held during the launch of an exhibit. The date for the artist’s talk has not yet been finalized.

The event will be posted on Curio’s Facebook page when details are finalized.

More information about the exhibit at Curio Gallery & Creative Supply is available at curiolancaster.square.site/ and on Curio’s Facebook page. More information about Hohenadel is available at angiehohenadel.com.

