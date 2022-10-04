Outside of steady patronage, how does one pay tribute to the bars and restaurants that serve as temporary havens for a good time?

If you’re photographer Steve Stoltzfus, you bring your camera.

The year is 2002, and Stoltzfus had a night off from his regular gig running the lights at the Chameleon Club. He decided to go bar hopping around the city with his friend Mike Holmes. A recent poster fad has spread across the country, in towns both big and small - “The Doors of _____” poster series, wherein the lavish front doors of homes and churches of a particular area were grouped together to create a facsimile of beautiful entrance ways. The posters are something to look at and say, “Yes, those certainly are some doors, alright.”

Stoltzfus, co-creator of The Barfly magazine in 1992, had just the right sense of humor to create a version of this poster that was more to his liking.

“Me and a friend went around one night and went bar hopping, and we took pictures of these bathrooms,” Stoltzfus, now 52, says. “I thought, 'I'm going to make a poster and make fun of these things.'”

Thus, the first black and white iteration of “Famous Lavatories & Conveniences in the Bars of Lancaster” poster was born.

In 2012, realizing that a fair number of the bars he had photographed were closed, Stoltzfus set out to do the project again, with Mike Holmes in tow again, only this time in color and with the express permission of the bar owners.

“Back in the day, the first poster, that was just us being silly and drunk and going from place to place,” Stoltzfus explains. “But for the second poster, since we wanted to get male and female bathrooms - plus me being the salesperson for The Barfly, they all knew me - I'd go during the day when there weren't as many people there.”

The poster is exactly that–25 photos of toilets, urinals and the like. Nothing about the poster is inherently in bad taste – the bathrooms are unused and empty, the exact thing you might see walking in yourself.

Unlike the “Doors of Lancaster” poster, featuring entranceways that most onlookers will never walk through, Stoltzfus’s poster features spaces that tens, perhaps hundreds of thousands have used in some capacity. In 2012, these 25 establishments were going strong, and just a decade later, a sizeable portion are gone.

When the Alley Kat bar closed in Lancaster city after 19 years of service this past July, it marked the unfortunate, if obscure milestone of being the 10th business featured on the poster to close in the last 10 years, joining the likes of the Fulton Bar, 915 Café and Prudhomme’s Lost Cajun Kitchen.

Weird nostalgia

Mike Geesey is staring intently at a picture of his bathroom on Stoltzfus’ poster, unsure if it’s his or not.

“Now I have to look … I can’t imagine it’s been 10 years since we did that...” he says.

He bolts up from the outdoor table at Marion Court Room, the bar that he has managed for 26 years, and heads for one of the indoor bathrooms to make sure that it lines up both with the image on Stoltzfus’ poster and his own memory. On the poster, Marion Court Room is represented by a solitary toilet, a plunger and a support rail. In the last 10 years, the city mainstay has expanded its bathroom offerings due to excess lines in the past.

“I guess that could be it, and we did have that rail there,” Geesey says, in the bathroom. “One of the big problems with bathrooms in Lancaster is that people want to abuse them. I know ABG (American Bar & Grill) redid their bathrooms a number of times because of people destroying them. People like to break anything they can, and restrooms are notorious for that, because they know that there's no cameras in there. Why would you want to destroy the place you patronize?”

Being in the restaurant industry in Lancaster County for over three decades, Geesey has seen his fair share of places come and go. He recalls his 30th birthday when he and his brother-in-law rented a van and attempted to visit 30 city bars in one night, starting, of course, at the former Starting Gate in Cabbage Hill. That location, at 554 St. Joseph Street, is now St. Joseph’s Deli & Grocery.

“This is 33 years ago, but even up to about20 years ago, there were a lot of corner bars that have just gone away,” Geesey says. “The mom-and-pop corner bar has gone away, mostly due to licensing requirements and the value of the licenses. I just saw a liquor license listed for $369,000, so how do you buy a bar like a Molly's, Hildy's? You're not going to see someone open up a corner bar like that again.”

Justin Lyons, manager of American Bar & Grill (#13 on the poster), in turn recalls his childhood spent at the area where Marion Court Room is now, back when it was called The Swamp Fox. On Friday nights, his parents would hang out inside with friend and future Lancaster mayor Rick Gray and his wife Gayle, while he and the Gray’s kids would eat potato chips and play with “Star Wars” figures outside.

“The novelty (of the poster) is certainly there, maybe even more so now, because for each bar, if you're a regular, it kind of serves as a sort of cultural icon for that time in your life,” Lyons says. “It's interesting and sort of sad and nostalgic to see these places.”

Stoltzfus says today that ideas to continue the project are always turning over in his head, whether it’s another Lancaster poster or to travel to nearby college towns to replicate it elsewhere.

“Honest to God, since the advent of the cell phone, I almost always go around - even if I'm in Vegas or the (Florida) Keys, if I see a really neat bathroom, I'll take pictures, just thinking, 'Maybe I'll do a worldwide poster?' Like, Vegas to New York to LA, get all my bases covered,” Stoltzfus says.

When Stoltzfus did the second poster in 2012, he printed hundreds of copies, a portion of which went back to the bars themselves to sell or give out if they chose to, while several hundred copies still live in his Musser Park neighborhood home.

“Famous Lavatories & Conveniences in the Bars of Lancaster” is an objectively weird piece of nostalgia, but one that becomes more vital with each passing year and each closing establishment. Forgotten bars can’t be brought back, but the spark from seeing a piece, even a bathroom, can unlock scores of memories.

“Bar life is like ... the longer you do it, unfortunately, there's the darker side of things that you see,” Lyons says. “But I do definitely identify and resonate with the idea that - like jeeze, ABAG is almost four generations, almost pushing five and that's pretty cool, I do like that. Families introduce their families and it's ongoing. I like being a local water hole and being off the beaten path. It was cool to be a part of Steve's project, he's a good guy, I've always enjoyed him and the work that he does.”

(Note: The Barfly was later purchased by Lancaster Newspapers, Inc.. The publication was renamed to Fly Magazine and published by LNP Media Group.)