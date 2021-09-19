For John “Chip” Dalton, 69, of York, chess is a spiritual game. Several days a week, he brings a folding table and chairs and sets up his chess set in the shade at quiet, green Locust Street Park, nestled in downtown Columbia.

On the other side of the black-and-white chess board sits his friend, Jerome Brown, 65, of Ephrata. After more than two years, it’s become ingrained in their routine: On days when the weather is nice, they will sit and play chess in the park.

“Chess is almost a spiritual game,” Dalton says. “You really can get lost in it.”

Columbia is a “halfway point” for Dalton and Brown, and the beauty of Locust Street Park makes the trip worthwhile.

“This is a nice spot,” Dalton says. “It’s quiet, there’s a lot of shade.”

Brown previously lived in York in 2012 and met Dalton through their involvement in similar activities, such as community service events. They actually started playing chess nine years ago. As military veterans of a similar age, the two bonded easily.

“I got to meet Chip and we just hit it off, and here it is 2021,” Brown says.

They say the game of chess is something everyone can get involved in: Regardless of your race, sex, the language you speak or your background, everyone can understand the game.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re Black or white, it matters if you move right,” Brown says.

Playing in Columbia reminds Dalton of a time when things were calmer. As they play chess, children and families enjoy picnics in the park and play games, and adults walk down the street. Brown says the people of Columbia are very nice.

“It reminds me of Mayberry,” Dalton says, a nod to the fictional community featured in “The Andy Griffith Show.”

For Brown, playing the game of chess is calming and takes things off his mind. When they play chess, Brown listens to jazz music in his earbuds.

“The music is relaxing,” he says. “I love jazz. I’m a jazz guy.”

The pair is usually able to set up and play chess a couple times a week, weather depending. If it’s going to be hot one day, they try to go in the morning; if it’s light rain, they move to a gazebo in the park; and they aren’t afraid to wear a hooded sweatshirt if it is a little chillier outside.

And the hospitality of the homeowners that live on the perimeter of the park also adds to the charm. Sometimes people walk over and drop off water for the pair.

“Chess does that; it can bring people together,” Dalton says.

Dalton learned how to play chess from his friends and brothers in 1971, and Brown started playing in 1976.

They play about 12 games every time they meet — which amounts to about 3 to 4 hours’ worth of play. Brown says they come to play chess, but stay for good conversation.

They don’t keep track of who has won more matches, but the wins go back and forth, they say. As for their current playing, it’s simply just something they enjoy doing.

“It’s for the love of the game,” Brown says. “He enjoys playing chess, so do I, and it’s just been keeping me going.”