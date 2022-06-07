Maybe we will talk about Bruno this fall.

Disney On Ice will bring its latest show, which highlights award-winning films "Frozen" and "Encanto," to the Giant Center from Oct. 20 to 23.

Ice skaters will dance and sing hit songs as Anna, Elsa, Mirabel, the Madrigal family and other members from the films.

Other classic Disney stars, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy will also be in attendance.

Tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 14. Ticket prices were not immediately available.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.