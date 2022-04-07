‘I am supposed to be here’: Lancaster musician Terian Mack recounts Grammys experience

On April 3, the 64th annual Grammy Awards took place in Las Vegas, Nevada. As stars of the industry such as Jon Batiste, SZA and Tyler, the Creator were taking home awards, several musicians from Lancaster were in the audience, taking it all in.

One of them was Terian Mack, a Lancaster artist who debuted a new single, “I KNOW,” on Grammy night. Mack kept a diary of his entire Grammy weekend experience, which you can read below.

These entries have been edited for clarity.

Terian Mack "Realizing that we are trailblazing a new path for local artists, we sit and process the feeling of this being reality. We are truly grateful."

April 1, 12:50 p.m.

We (me and Joshua Beltre) landed at 4:30 a.m. in Las Vegas. It feels great to finally be off the plane after a five-hour delay. The weather is beautiful and I’m blessed to have made it safely.

We are staying at an Airbnb with Alex Colon, another talented local musician. We all ate breakfast at Denny’s and discussed our visions and goals for the weekend. I’m currently writing this sitting in the living room of the Airbnb with Wednesday (Alex), Joshua “Jazz White” Beltre and Alex’s girlfriend, Jahaira. Realizing that we are trailblazing a new path for local artists, we sit and process the feeling of this being reality. We are truly grateful.

Today, I will go live on Instagram to do a $40 giveaway to people who have pre-saved my new song (“i KNOW”)!

3:25 p.m.

We are now all heading to the MGM Grand building. I’m going to go live on Instagram there to show the environment and let everyone know how it is!

April 2, 7:36 a.m.

We all made it home safe last night after an eventful night! We got invited to an industry party for Empire label artist Key Glock. Then, later in the night, we met up with Malik Yusef at Art Houz, this cool restaurant, bar, theater and club. We talked about the Grammys and other events happening this weekend. Malik actually asked me to be the sound engineer for a studio session that him and some of his people who helped work on Kanye’s “DONDA” album!

Yesterday, I also went live on Instagram at the MGM building to announce the winner of the $40 giveaway. Lancaster’s own Sai Parra, local entrepreneur and friend, won! He actually then gifted the $40 to Kyree, a McCaskey HS student who we work with heavily and has been supportive of everything I do.

8:50 a.m.

We are heading back to the MGM Grand because I woke up to a text from Shaun Clair (Clair Global) to meet for breakfast. It’s all so surreal, I love it. While I was showering, I got a call asking if I would like to model for a shoot today and a fashion show for a Grammy after-party tomorrow!

6:40 p.m.

So, we made it back to the Airbnb just to change quick to get dinner with my manager, mentor and brother, Quinelle Holder. We had a successful photo shoot at a nice pool where Snoop Dogg was performing! The designers we modeled for were Kayla Looking Horse and YoNasDa LoneWolf who are Native American. It was amazing, and surreal once again. We had met with Malik Yusef at the photo shoot and networked with the other models. Now we are heading to dinner at the MGM.

Terian Mack "I feel like my purpose is to be me and boldly let it show."

April 3 (Grammy Day), 10 a.m.

After our dinner with Q, we went to a party for Malik then ended up at a Jack Harlow performance! It’s 10 a.m. and I’m getting ready for the Grammys! I feel like I’m supposed to be here. I feel like my purpose is to be me and boldly let it show. Next time I write in this book will be after the Grammys! See you then : )

April 4, 4:30 a.m.

Just getting in from the Grammys and the after party and I’m honestly in awe at what my life is and where it’s going. I’m going to get some rest and write a nice debrief tomorrow about the Grammy events.

Terian Mack "The building and surrounding area was radiating with an electric energy that you couldn’t ignore."

9:30 p.m.

I’m sitting on my flight home looking out the window and reflecting on this weekend. I was so busy I didn’t really have the time to process or write down how things really went but I did my best to jot down my thoughts at the time. We (me, Wednesday and photographer Joshua “Jazz White” Beltre) are really are a group of young creatives under the age of 30 to go to the Grammys from Lancaster, Pa. I felt oddly comfortable. It could have been because everyone I talked to had something positive to say, whether it was a compliment on my outfit or reminding me this won’t be my last time here.

My mentor and friend, Quinelle Holder, is the one who got me a ticket and has been working with me the past year or two. As we arrived to the luxurious MGM Grand building to check in for the Grammys at 11 a.m., the lobby and even outside was filling fast with people. All types of people, from celebs, to fans, to the staff and security for the Grammys. The building and surrounding area was radiating with an electric energy that you couldn’t ignore.

After checking in, we walked through the building to the pre-ceremony and there’s tons of fans lobbying all through the hotel with their phones out anxiously waiting to see their favorite artist or producer. I had multiple people who have never heard or seen me before ask to take pics with me. One lady said, “I know you’ll be something someday, and I can say I met you before you won a Grammy.” Hearing things like this all night from all types of people was just confirmation that I am supposed to be here.

“It’s really happening”

As we make our way into the conference center, we realize it’s really happening, we are attending the 64th Grammys. There’s a huge vibrant stage and piercing lights that fill the room with colors, and the room is full from front to back, wall to wall with music industry professionals. We sat in our seats and actually across the aisle from me was Hitboy, the producer behind the Nas album (“King’s Disease II”) that was nominated this year for “Best Rap Album.”

So, with wide eyes, we watch and listen to every nomination called and tried to guess the winner. It was an amazing and proud feeling to see them call out Kanye as a winner for two different categories. “Hurricane” featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby won “Best Melodic Rap Performance” and “Jail” featuring Jay Z won “Best Rap Song.” So, that means all the producers and writers, like my mentor Malik Yusef, who helped on those songs, each won two Grammys. Or another example — my friend Irko won two Grammys for being the mixing and mastering engineer for not just those two songs, but the whole album.

Even Profit, a producer I was introduced to a few months ago by Malik, won his first Grammy for helping make “Jail.” In between announcing nominations, they had performances and they were amazing, but still only a warm-up for the televised Grammy ceremony. We leave the conference like a huge herd of music industry professionals stampeding to get to the Garden Arena. It was packed shoulder to shoulder to get through check-in and security, and again, lined up throughout the hotel was excited fans and tourists looking for celebs to take pics with. I won’t lie though, having random people take your pic and wave hi and think you’re something special does feel good.

Terian Mack "...to be honest, I would’ve been grateful to sit anywhere in that room. Just being there changed me."

As we get into the arena, we are seeing all the big producers, writers and artists, really just everyone who is someone in the industry. The stage, room, lights and sound were all just huge and mesmerizing. We had a breakfast meeting with Shaun Clair (Clair Global) at the MGM on April 2nd, the day before Grammys, to talk about how he was involved with providing the sound for the Grammys event, so it was really cool to pay attention to the sound for the performances. I was really happy with our seats and to be honest, I would’ve been grateful to sit anywhere in that room. Just being there changed me.

It was dope to be in the room and see all these high-profile artists walk onto stage, or perform or just sitting at their table. The best performance for me personally was Nas. I’m a fan, and how they curated his performance was perfect! The sound was so clear and loud and all the set designs for every performer really was phenomenal with dope lighting and props, just perfect. I also got to meet Coodie, the man directing, shooting, and narrating the Netflix Kanye documentary, “Jeen-Yuhs.”

Highly favored

As we are leaving the Grammys, I run into Mike Tyson and tell him about my album with Malik Yusef because the two were friends since their teen years after being in prison together. He says, “How do you know Malik?” with a face of shock, as if maybe he hasn’t talked to Malik in some time. A man who appeared to be his manager said to follow them to the bar, so we did, but as we got there, he was bombarded with people. He had to get out of there, so we all parted ways. He was unreachable by then, it was crazy. After that we head to Malik’s b-day and Grammy after-party at a beautiful mansion where there was a lot of people that I had been seeing over the weekend, so it was great to see how it all connected. Everyone I met at the Grammys after-party was a part of the music industry, fashion industry or creative person in some way and was worth meeting.

By around 4:30 a.m., we made it back to the Airbnb safe and just went to sleep knowing we just walked in our purpose all day. We did nothing but be ourselves and all the right people gravitated to us. “Blessed” feels like an understatement at this point. Highly favored. Extremely grateful. Forever inspired.