The festival that brought big stars like Taylor Swift, Keith Urban and Brad Paisley to the area will return to Lancaster County this year.
The I-105 WIOV FallFest Country Music Festival will be held this year on Sunday, Oct. 8 at the Overlook Community Campus in Manheim Township, according to a press release.
The Overlook Community Campus hosted FallFest from 2008-2018 before the festival moved to the Maple Grove Raceway in Berks County from 2019-2022.
I-105 WIOV will announce the FallFest lineup July 6. Last year, the festival featured country stars like Jimmie Allen, Michael Ray, Jackson Dean and Maddie & Tae.
For more information, visit wiov.com.
