One of the most prominent songwriters in the country is returning to Harrisburg this summer, and he's bringing his band.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will return to Harrisburg's Riverfront Park for the first time since 2021 on Wednesday, July 26. The announcement came just as Isbell announced his new album, "Weathervanes," which will release in June. Tickets for the show are $60 and go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 24.

Exactly one month later, on Saturday, Aug. 26, folk band The Head and the Heart will make their Harrisburg debut at Riverfront Park. This will be the bands' first concert in the area in over a decade, when they opened for Dave Matthews Band in 2012 at Hersheypark Stadium. Tickets for this show are $56 and also go on sale on Friday, Feb. 24.

