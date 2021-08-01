Streetcars rolled below his windows on King Street in the summer of 1912, and Charles Demuth was busy.

He was 28 and percolating what he’d seen in Paris galleries. He had studied Rodin’s watercolors, and his eye had clicked with new styles there: cubism, and what would soon be called dada.

He turned from Whistler but kept all he’d learned from Blake. His watercolors thinned to understated. In a few years he would be a rising American artist exhibiting in New York galleries.

But in 1912, he was home in Lancaster for the summer, and he found something to do: He helped mount one of the grandest exhibitions of paintings Lancaster County ever saw.

The big show

On Oct. 4, 1912, Lancaster County Historical Society met and heard three local men read papers on three local artists of times past.

It was during the runup to a two-week exhibition by the society and the Iris Club of “historical and contemporary portraits illustrating the evolution of portraiture in this county.”

Demuth was all over it, serving on important committees. The exhibition must have been a sight. It mounted seldom-seen paintings from private collections as well as portraits of local notables by artists of old reputation, such as Benjamin West.

And new. Eakins’ “Agnew Clinic,” somehow, was in it. (Probably some of the medical students pictured in the background were locals.) One imagines a slight shudder in Lancaster’s reaction to the vast, graphic and dark work.

One of the three readers that night was Demuth, who spoke about the nebulous life and slight career of 19th century Lancaster portrait painter Aaron Eshelman.

Demuth’s piece is a tour de force by an artist coming into his own, who’s also not a bad writer (his pals included William Carlos Williams and Ezra Pound). And it displays the charm that allowed Demuth to approach a Paris cafe table of expat artists and flaneurs and win them over.

“After Gilbert Stuart painted Eichholtz; after Eichholtz painted Bannade; after Bannade painted Aaron Eshelman.” Hear the Biblical cadence of it.

He then gives us, not Eshelman, but a critique of Stuart (“the first to raise confectionaries into the realm of talented painting”) and his imitators, who “copied his surfaces and his cloying sweetness, missing the things which make his art, more or less, real.”

He pivots to modern times and the imitators of Sargent, and imitators in art generally, and concludes that “The genius of the great is always hidden from the imitator, behind its obvious characteristics.”

The prose is over-assured, a young man’s rough-draft manifesto, but it’s lively criticism and pithy writing. I wish I had room to quote you more of it.

Eshelman ... at last

At last he gets around to Eshelman, of whom by 1912 little was recalled and less preserved. Eshelman was an innkeeper in Lancaster who painted portraits. About 1857 he fled town, leaving his wife and two children. As Demuth told the audience, “In this act he can claim kinship with many artists and some geniuses.”

His wife got word that he was in Kentucky (“if there was a Kentucky in 1857”), and took off after him, but by the time she got there he was gone again.

“There is a vague rumor ... that he was drowned in the Mississippi river,” Demuth wrote. “A rather exciting life, when one thinks of it, if only he had allowed some of this excitement to get into his paintings.”

Demuth mentions along the way that the long-suffering wife’s name was Sarah Demuth, and leaves it at that. No need to tell his Lancaster audience that she was his great-aunt.

That omission of that detail might be the most Lancaster thing about the whole affair, unless that honor goes to the paragraph in a Historical Society “Journal” that summed up the exhibition:

“It is to be regretted that in the particular of financial returns — and only in this aspect — the exposition was not a success.”

At the start of October, Demuth left Lancaster to sail for Europe and Paris for a year to hone his art.

The local papers in Lancaster ran a line on the departure of a notable resident, as they always did. But the trip was noted, too, in the Philadelphia Inquirer’s arts column, which went on to praise his watercolors:

“In the handling of the medium he shows an ability and cleverness interesting in themselves, while his message is clear and joyous.”

He was on his way.

“Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.