Sight & Sound Theaters will host a special First Friday event on Aug. 6, offering fans of their hugely popular and ambitious Bible-based performances a chance to see an archived show from 15 years ago.

“Ruth,” which tells the story of a woman whose faith in God changes the course of history, will be available to stream on a pay-what-you-want basis on Friday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. on Sight & Sound TV – the theater’s streaming service at sight-sound.tv.

The show debuted at Sight & Sound in 2005 and encored in 2006. The performance streaming on Sight & Sound TV was filmed in front of a live audience in 2006. The production featured a cast of 60 actors, as well as 23 original songs, 600 costumes, fire spinners, an automated boat, live animals including a trained macaw and lighting special effects.

The theater hosted its first live broadcast in 2020 and launched its streaming service that same year. The streaming service features live broadcast and encores on-demand and includes an individual pay-per-view option or a season pass for $89.99.

Upcoming First Friday pay-what-you-want streaming events include: “Jonah” (Sept. 3), “Queen Esther” (Oct. 1) and “Voices of Christmas” (Nov. 5 and Dec. 3).

Watch the trailer for "Ruth" here.