Editor's note: This article was originally posted Jan. 28. An updated list of winners of awards shows already held this season follow the schedule for the remaining awards shows.

At the end of a season of award shows where winners have mostly accepted from their homes via Zoom, the live-and-in-person Academy Awards will air Sunday night, April 25.

The Emmy Awards in September showed how much of an effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on show business — including awards shows.

Host Jimmy Kimmel was on stage with a handful of celebrity presenters, with other presenters working remotely. For the most part, winners accepted their awards virtually, from their living rooms.

The 2021 spring awards-show season has followed that pattern amid social distancing, COVID-19 cases and the country’s continued sheltering in place. Most awards shows have been a hybrid of live and virtual elements, or have been pre-taped. Most of the winners have accepted virtually.

Below are the dates for the Oscars and a couple of other remaining awards shows for the season, followed by a recap of winners of major prizes given at awards shows that have already been held this year.

• Sunday, April 25: The Academy Awards ceremony will be broadcast. The live show airs at 8 p.m. on ABC, with live specials "On the Red Carpet at the Oscars" at 5:30 p.m. and "Oscar: Into the Spotlight" at 6:30 p.m., preceding the ceremony.

The E! network's Oscar coverage starts at 3 p.m. with a "Brunch at the Oscars" special, followed by "Live from the Red Carpet" coverage starting at 5 p.m.

The show will air live from Union Station Los Angeles and the traditional venue, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Producers have said award winners will not have an option of accepting via Zoom.

The broadcast can also be livestreamed by subscribers to Hulu and YouTube TV, and on ABC.com (with a TV provider login).

As in 2019 and 2020, there will be no host for the Oscars this year.

The list of Oscar nominations was announced in March and can be seen here.

The eight nominees competing for the best picture prize are “The Father," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Mank," "Minari," "Nomadland, "Promising Young Woman," "Sound of Metal" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

"Mank" leads the pack with 10 nods. With six nominations apiece are “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Chadwick Boseman, who performed in a play in Lancaster when he was in college, was nominated posthumously for lead actor for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

Producing the telecast will be director Steven Soderbergh, “Erin Brokovich” producer Stacey Sher and awards show veteran Jesse Collins.

Filmmaker Tyler Perry and the Motion Picture and Television Fund are being honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at this year’s ceremony.

• Tuesday, May 18: The winners of The Webby Awards will be announced. The awards, which honor achievement in various categories of internet content, will announce nominees in April and winners in May. The awards are generally presented during a show — where else? — on the internet.

The list of nominees was announced April 20, and can be seen here.

They include LeBron James, James Corden, Jennifer Garner, Sir David Attenborough and "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical."

• The long-delayed Tony Awards, which honor shows, actors, directors and other creative team members for their work in Broadway plays and musicals, still don't have a date for a ceremony.

The nominees have been announced, for Broadway shows that premiered between April 2019 and February 2020, and voting takes place March 1-15.

The Broadway League and the American Theater Wing, which oversee the Tonys, recently announced the awards show will be held "in coordination with the reopening of Broadway" — possibly as a promotion for the 2021-22 season.

Producers are hoping for that to happen in the fall. Broadway theaters have been closed for nearly a year because of the pandemic, and the 2020 Tony Awards, which are usually held in June, had to be postponed.

At awards shows that have already been held this year:

• Thursday, April 22: The Film Independent Spirit Awards, which honor work by independent filmmakers, were hosted on IFC by "Saturday Night Live" cast member Melissa Villaseñor.

The awards added TV series categories for the first time this year.

You can see the list of winners here.

"Nomadland" won best feature, with its director, Chloé Zhao, named best director.

Carey Mulligan won best female lead for "Promising Young Woman," while Riz Ahmed won male lead honors for "Sound of Metal."

Supporting male and female were Yuh-Jung Youn for "Minari" and Paul Raci for "Sound of Metal."

Best screenplay honors went to Emerald Fennell for "Promising Young Woman."

Both the award for best new TV series and for best ensemble cast (scripted series) went to "I May Destroy You."

• Sunday, April 18: Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS.

You can see the list of nominees and winners here.

Luke Bryan was named entertainer of the year; also nominated for the award were Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett.

Maren Morris was female artist of the year, and received song of the year honors for her "The Bones." Rhett received the award for male artist of the year.

Dan + Shay were duo of the year, and Old Dominion group of the year. Stapleton's "Starting Over" was album of the year, and "I Hope You're Happy Now," by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice, was single of the year.

• Friday, April 16: The 48th annual Annie Awards, which honor achievement in the art of animation, were announced during a virtual presentation. You can see a list of nominees and winners here.

"Soul" received the award for best feature. Other nominees for the award were “Onward,” “The Croods: A New Age,” “The Willoughbys” and “Trolls World Tour.”

"Wolfwalkers" was named best indie feature.

• April 10-11: The BAFTA Awards, given by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, were presented virtually from the stage of London's Royal Albert Hall. They aired on BBC America at 9 p.m.

These awards, nicknamed the “British Oscars,” honor work in both British and international film — including American movies and actors.

"Nomadland" won best film and best lead actress for Frances McDormand, and "Promising Young Woman" won for both outstanding British film and best original screenplay. "The Father" won best adapted screenplay, along with lead actor for Sir Athony Hopkins.

Chloe Zhao won for best director, and Daniel Kaluuya and Yuh-Jung Youn were honored for their supporting performances.

"My Octopus Teacher" won best documentary and "Soul" won for animated film.

The BAFTA film nominees were announced Tuesday, March 9.

• April 10: The Directors Guild of America Awards were announced. Chloé Zhao won the award for theatrical feature film, for "Nomadland."

Scott Frank won for movies for television and limited series, for "The Queen's Gambit"; Lesli Linka Glatter won for "Homeland" for dramatic series; and Susanna Fogel received the award for comedy series for "The Flight Attentant."

• April 8, the winners of the GLAAD Media Awards were announced in a ceremony on YouTube. The annual awards "honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues."

The show, hosted by Niecy Nash, can be viewed here.

"Happiest Season" was named outstanding film (wide release) and "The Boys in the Band" outstanding film (limited release).

Other honors went to "Disclosure" for outstanding documentary; Sam Smith as outstanding music artist; "Schitt's Creek" for comedy series; "Star Trek: Discovery" for drama series"; and "We're Here" for reality program.

• April 4: The winners of The Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced in a pre-taped awards show that aired on TBS and TNT.

The ensemble film acting awards went to the casts of "The Trial of the Chicago 7" for film, "The Crown" for dramatic TV series and "Schitt's Creek" for comedy series.

Lead acting awards for film went to Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis, both for their work in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." In the supporting category, Daniel Kaluuya won for his "Judas and the Black Messiah" performance, and Yuh-Jung Youn won for "Minari."

In television, acting awards went to Mark Ruffalo, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jason Bateman, Gillian Anderson, Jason Sudeikis and Catherine O’Hara.

The SAG Awards honor acting only, in both film and television. A one-hour pre-taped awards show — minus the usual banquet and red carpet — was shown on TBS and TNT.

The nominations were announced Feb. 4.

• March 27: The NAACP Image Awards aired on the BET network. The awards celebrate "outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts and those who promote social justice through their creative work." Television, film, recording and social media work was honored.

The nominees and winners can be found here.

Named entertainer of the year was D-Nice, the DJ, rapper and producer whose virtual Instagram dance party Club Quarantine drew more than 150,000 simultaneous viewers — including many celebrities — including many celebrities.

"Bad Boys for Life" won the award for outstanding motion picture. Acting awards for film included Viola Davis and Boseman who won lead actress and actor for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Boseman also won best supporting actor for "Da 5 Bloods" and Phylicia Rashad won supporting actress for "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey."

• March 28: AARP the Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards was broadcast as an episode of PBS "Great Performances." The virtual awards show was hosted by "Today's" Hoda Kotb.

These awards, which in the past have honored movies that appeal to AARP’s older-adult demographic, added four television categories for the first time this year: best TV series, best made for TV limited series and best TV actress and actor.

The list of winners can be found here.

"The United States vs. Billie Holiday" was honored with the best picture award and "This Is Us" for best TV series.

Lead acting awards for film included Sophia Loren for "The Life Ahead" and Anthony Hopkins for "The Father." Supporting acting awards went to Demián Bichir for "Land" and Jodie Foster for "The Mauritanian."

Actor and director George Clooney received the Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award.

• March 21: Winners of the Writers Guild of America Awards were announced. "Promising Young Woman," written by Emerald Fennell, won the Writers Guild of America Award for original screenplay. A team headed by Sacha Baron Cohen won the adapted screenplay award for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm."

In the television categories, "The Crown," written by Peter Morgan and Jonathan Wilson won for dramatic series, and the writing team from "Ted Lasso" won for comedy series.

• March 14: The Grammy Awards aired on CBS, with comedian and "Daily Show" star Trevor Noah as host.

Beyonce led the list of nominees with nine nominations, and, with her wins on Grammy night, set a new record for the number of Grammys won by a singer — 28.

Billie Eilish won record of the year for "Everything I Wanted."

Taylor Swift won album of the year for "Folklore," and H.E.R. received the song of the year prize for "I Can't Breathe." Megan Thee Stallion was named best new artist. Megan Thee Stallion also won best rap performance for "Savage," featuring Beyonce.

Actor Jonathan Groff, a Ronks native, was among the cast members nominated for a best musical theater album Grammy for his 2019 off-Broadway leading performance in "Little Shop of Horrors." The cast album for "Jagged Little Pill" won the Grammy.

And Mister Rogers beat out Prince, Nat King Cole and others for the best historical album award for "It's Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers."

• March 7: The Critics Choice Awards, for both film and television, aired on The CW channel, with Taye Diggs as host. Most presenters and award recipients were virtual, in their homes or other locations around the world.

The television nominees were announced Jan. 18. The film nominees were announced Feb. 8, with "Hamilton" nominated for best film made for television. Awards were given in 20 film categories and 19 TV categories.

The awards are given by the Critics Choice Association, representing more than 400 TV, radio and online critics and entertainment reporters.

“Nomadland” won best film, and its director, Chloé Zhao, won the directing prize. “Palm Springs” took the award for best comedy film.

Film acting winners were lead performances by Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) and Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) and supporting performances from Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) and Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”) Best acting ensemble went to the cast of “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Portraying British royals Charles and Diana, Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin won lead acting awards for a drama series for “The Crown,” which won best drama series. “Ted Lasso” won best comedy series, which stars best actor in a comedy winner Jason Sudeikis. Catherine O’Hara took best lead actress in a comedy series for “Schitt’s Creek.”

Best limited series was won by “The Queen’s Gambit,” and best actress in a limited series or TV movie went to its star, Ana Taylor-Joy. John Boyega won for best actor in a limited series or TV movie for “Small Axe.”

Zendaya received the SeeHer Award during the Critics Choice award ceremony, which the association says "recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the SeeHer movement, to push boundaries, defy stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape."

And the filmed version of the Broadway show "Hamilton," which features Lancaster County's Groff as King George III, won best TV movie.

• Feb. 28: Golden Globe Awards were "bicoastal" for the first time, with hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler appearing in two different cities. The awards show aired on NBC.

"Nomadland" and "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" won the best picture Golden Globes for drama and comedy, respectively. Chloé Zhao, won best director for "Nomadland."

Lead acting winners were, for drama, the Boseman for "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom," and Andra Day for "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," and for musical/comedy, Sacha Baron Cohen for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" and Rosamund Pike for "I Care a Lot."

Best television series, drama, went to "The Crown"; best TV series, musical or comedy, was won by "Schitt's Creek" and best limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television went to "The Queen's Gambit."

The nominations for the Golden Globes' film and television awards, given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were announced Feb. 3. "Hamilton" was nominated for best musical or comedy film.

It marked Fey and Poehler's fourth time as the show's co-hosts, with Fey hosting from New York's Rainbow Room and Poehler appearing from the Globes' traditional venue, the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

The show was a "hybrid," with presenters appearing in person at the two venues; winners accepted their awards virtually — mostly from their homes. Small audiences made up of essential workers watched the proceedings in person in New York and L.A.

Oscar-winning actress Jane Fonda receives the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement at the Golden Globes ceremony, and legendary television producer Norman Lear was given the Carol Burnett Award.

• Feb. 15, winners of the 25th annual Satellite Awards, presented by the International Press Academy, were announced.

Winners included "Nomadland" for best motion picture, drama, and the Netflix film "The Forty-Year-Old Version" as best motion picture, musical or comedy.

Best actor and actress awards were: For a motion picture, drama, Riz Ahmed ("The Sound of Metal") and Frances McDormand ("Nomadland"), and for a motion picture, comedy or musical, Sacha Baron Cohen and Mria Bakalova, both for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm."

Best television series awards went to "Better Call Saul" for drama, "The Haunting of Bly Manor" for genre and "Schitt's Creek" for comedy or musical.

Special recognitions included Tilda Swinton receiving the Mary Pickford Award and Mark Wahlberg the Humanitarian Award. The best ensemble awards went to "The Trial of the Chicago 7" for film and "The Good Lord Bird" for television.

The awards honor excellence in film, television and new media.

• In addition, the National Board of Review announced its awards from 2020 in January, with Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” winning best film and best ensemble, and Lee winning best director. Riz Ahmed won best actor and Paul Raci best supporting actor for "Sound of Metal"; Carey Mulligan best actress for "Promising Young Woman"; and Youn Yuh-jung best supporting actress for "Minari."

Boseman was honored with the NBR Icon award.

Read more: