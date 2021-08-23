Looking to jazz up your Tuesdays?
The Lancaster Summer Arts Festival recently announced eight weeks of free jazz performances hosted in downtown Lancaster.
The weekly Tuesday-night concerts will be in Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse's courtyard at 112 N. Water St.
The first jazz outfit to kick off the series will be the Todd & Bailey Fulginiti Quartet, who will perform on Aug. 24 from 7-9:30 p.m.
All shows in the summer series will run on their respective Tuesdays from 7-9:30 p.m.
Food and drinks will be available at Zoetropolis, Cocina Mexicana and Columbia Kettle Works 2nd Gear, the restaurants surrounding the courtyard.
Here's the full roster of performers.
- Aug. 24: Todd & Bailey Fulginiti Quartet
- Aug. 31: Steve Rudolph Quartet
- Sept. 7: Andy Alonso's Jazz Funk & Fusion Quartet
- Sept. 14: Andrea Carlson & the Love Police
- Sept. 21: Robin Work Quartet
- Sept. 28: Trixie in the Matrix
- Oct. 5: Emmanuel Nsingani Trio
- Oct. 12: Michelle Leigh & It's About the People
For more information, visit the Lancaster Summer Arts Festival's Facebook page.