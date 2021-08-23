Looking to jazz up your Tuesdays?

The Lancaster Summer Arts Festival recently announced eight weeks of free jazz performances hosted in downtown Lancaster.

The weekly Tuesday-night concerts will be in Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse's courtyard at 112 N. Water St.

The first jazz outfit to kick off the series will be the Todd & Bailey Fulginiti Quartet, who will perform on Aug. 24 from 7-9:30 p.m.

All shows in the summer series will run on their respective Tuesdays from 7-9:30 p.m.

Food and drinks will be available at Zoetropolis, Cocina Mexicana and Columbia Kettle Works 2nd Gear, the restaurants surrounding the courtyard.

Here's the full roster of performers.

- Aug. 24: Todd & Bailey Fulginiti Quartet

- Aug. 31: Steve Rudolph Quartet

- Sept. 7: Andy Alonso's Jazz Funk & Fusion Quartet

- Sept. 14: Andrea Carlson & the Love Police

- Sept. 21: Robin Work Quartet

- Sept. 28: Trixie in the Matrix

- Oct. 5: Emmanuel Nsingani Trio

- Oct. 12: Michelle Leigh & It's About the People

For more information, visit the Lancaster Summer Arts Festival's Facebook page.