After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Art + Coffee Crawl event in Lancaster city will return in time for Valentine's Day.

Several Lancaster city art galleries teamed together to create yearly events, like ArtWalk and the coffee crawl, for instance.

Seven art galleries will be open for this year's Art + Coffee Crawl, each handing out coffee from a local coffee shop.

Started in 2015, the crawl is meant to encourage people to make a day out of going to local galleries.

Visitors can stop by galleries Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and get free coffee and treats.

"It makes, I think, for a nice little outing," says Lee Lovett, gallery manager at Red Raven Art Company.

Lovett says she loves to "coordinate with some of the other local businesses in town. Coffee companies have always been really sweet and wanting to participate. ... It's a win-win."

The event was so popular in pre-pandemic years that some venues ran out of coffee, Lovett says.

"We try to maintain the coffee flow," Lovett says with a laugh.

This year's event will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check with venues about their masking and COVID-19 policies before attending.

"We hope that everybody will consider coming down," Lovett says.

Participating locations

- Freiman Stoltzfus, at 142 N. Prince St., with champagne.

- Friendship Heart Gallery, at 118 N. Water St., Suite 101, with lattes and coffee.

- Gallery on Market, at 15 W. King St., with Passenger coffee.

- Karen Anderer Fine Art, at 146 N. Prince St., with Lancaster County Coffee Roasters.

- Lancaster Galleries, at 34 N. Water St., with Aura Espresso Room coffee and chocolate cake bites.

- LancGoods at the Lancaster Creative Factory, 580 S. Prince St. Rear, with Necessary Coffee.*

- Liz Hess Gallery, at 140 N. Prince St., with Lonely Monk coffee (free cups at the neighboring Pop & Perk).

- Red Raven Art Company, at 138 N. Prince St., with Prince Street Cafe coffee.

*LancGoods is not a gallery, but is included in the event nonetheless.

For more information, visit lancasterartgalleries.com.