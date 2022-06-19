A volunteer sprays the ‘special sauce’ over chickens cooking at the 67th annual Sertoma Chicken BBQ at Long’s Park, Saturday, May 18, 2019. Nearly 400 volunteers help make the event run smoothly, which consists of 19,000 chicken halves cooking for more than 12 hours.
Ron Baker, a volunteer, dumps more charcoal into one of the cooking pits at Sertoma Chicken BBQ at Long's Park on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Crews started cooking around 3 a.m. on Saturday, gearing up to cook 19,000 chicken halves.
Volunteers put chickens over the one of the 10 cooking pits at the 67th annual Sertoma Chicken BBQ at Long’s Park, Saturday, May 18, 2019. Nearly 400 volunteers help make the event run smoothly, which consists of 19,000 chicken halves cooking for more than 12 hours. Volunteers stared cooking around 3 a.m. on Saturday, using 10 pits.
Volunteers get the chicken halves ready to be put on the cooking pit at the 67th annual Sertoma Chicken BBQ at Long’s Park, Saturday, May 18, 2019. Nearly 400 volunteers help make the event run smoothly, which consists of 19,000 chicken halves cooking for more than 12 hours. Volunteers stared cooking around 3 a.m. on Saturday, using 10 pits.
Jackie Churchill, a volunteer, hands out chicken BBQ dinners at the 'drive thru' line at the 67th annual Sertoma Chicken BBQ at Long's Park, Saturday, May 18, 2019. Nearly 400 volunteers help make the event run smoothly, which consists of 19,000 chicken halves cooking for more than 12 hours.
People enjoy their chicken BBQ meals at Long's Park during the Sertoma Chicken BBQ on Saturday, May 18, 2019. The weather this year has been better than the past three years, according to Gene Duncan, the BBQ chairman.
Harry Gibson of Elizabethtown uses a samurai sword to cut his 80th birthday cake at the annual Sertoma Chicken Barbecue in 1970.
Pallets of charcoal are seen in front of the pits cooking chicken at Sertoma Chicken BBQ at Long’s Park, Saturday, May 18, 2019. The event uses nearly 40,000 pounds of charcoal to cook the chickens.
Ron Baker, a volunteer, dumps more charcoal into one of the cooking pits at Sertoma Chicken BBQ at Long's Park on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Crews started cooking around 3 a.m. on Saturday, gearing up to cook 19,000 chicken halves.
Jackie Churchill, a volunteer, hands out chicken BBQ dinners at the 'drive thru' line at the 67th annual Sertoma Chicken BBQ at Long's Park, Saturday, May 18, 2019. Nearly 400 volunteers help make the event run smoothly, which consists of 19,000 chicken halves cooking for more than 12 hours.
The Long’s Park Amphitheater became a reality thanks to the personal sacrifice of seven members of Lancaster’s Sertoma Club.
In 1957, the Lancaster Musical Association pledged $1,000 towards the construction of an amphitheater in Long Park (then without the possessive ‘s’), and the project received a further push from the Lancaster Sertoma Club.
Around the same time, the club’s members brainstormed how Long’s Park could better serve a wider portion of Lancaster’s population. There was a nine-hole golf course where the amphitheater currently stands, but only 4% of park visitors used it.
Sertoma chicken BBQ - world's largest - cooks up fun at Long's Park for 67th year [photos]
Volunteers cooked and packaged 19,000 chicken dinners at Long's Park on Saturday. Seventy-percent of the proceeds from the event, which started in 1953, are donated to the park.
According Gene Duncan, BBQ Chairman, this has been the nicest weather for the event since 2016.
Teddy, a 4-year-old bichon poodle, was one of many dogs enjoying the day at Sertoma Chicken BBQ at Long's Park on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Children play at Long's Park during the 67th annual Sertoma Chicken BBQ on Saturday, May 18, 2019. BBQ chairman Gene Duncan said that the weather this year is the best it's been in since 2016.
Sean Bradley, acting as Luke Skywalker, poses for a photo at the 67th annual Sertoma Chicken BBQ at Long's Park on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Sean Bradley, acting as Luke Skywalker, poses for a photo at the 67th annual Sertoma Chicken BBQ at Long's Park on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Zoey Knight, 11, and Megan McClary, 12, pose with a chicken mascot at the 67th annual Sertoma Chicken BBQ at Long's Park on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Stormtroopers move traffic along and perform 'droid checks' while people wait in line at the 67th annual Sertoma Chicken BBQ at Long's Park on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
While the Sertomans raised significant funds towards the project, they were $35,000 short of their fundraising goal.
So, several Sertomans put their personal credit on the line, each taking out a $5,000 mortgage to raise the needed funds. That $5,000 debt they each assumed translates to $40,000 today.They planned to pay back the loan with proceeds from the group’s popular annual Chicken Barbecue.
Of course, their sacrifice wasn’t in vain. The project broke ground in September of 1960, and the amphitheater was completed in 1962.
The late Dr. Paul Ripple, of Lancaster, was the last surviving member of those seven Sertomans. He died in 2020 at age 97.
“We were very proud of our amphitheater,” Ripple told LNP in 2016. “Still are.”
Read more about the Sertomans’ efforts in that 2016 LNP | LancasterOnline story at lanc.news/sertomans.