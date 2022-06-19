The Long’s Park Amphitheater became a reality thanks to the personal sacrifice of seven members of Lancaster’s Sertoma Club.

In 1957, the Lancaster Musical Association pledged $1,000 towards the construction of an amphitheater in Long Park (then without the possessive ‘s’), and the project received a further push from the Lancaster Sertoma Club.

Around the same time, the club’s members brainstormed how Long’s Park could better serve a wider portion of Lancaster’s population. There was a nine-hole golf course where the amphitheater currently stands, but only 4% of park visitors used it.

While the Sertomans raised significant funds towards the project, they were $35,000 short of their fundraising goal.

So, several Sertomans put their personal credit on the line, each taking out a $5,000 mortgage to raise the needed funds. That $5,000 debt they each assumed translates to $40,000 today.They planned to pay back the loan with proceeds from the group’s popular annual Chicken Barbecue.

Of course, their sacrifice wasn’t in vain. The project broke ground in September of 1960, and the amphitheater was completed in 1962.

The late Dr. Paul Ripple, of Lancaster, was the last surviving member of those seven Sertomans. He died in 2020 at age 97.

“We were very proud of our amphitheater,” Ripple told LNP in 2016. “Still are.”

Read more about the Sertomans’ efforts in that 2016 LNP | LancasterOnline story at lanc.news/sertomans.