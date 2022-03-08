From conception to execution, it takes about four years to realize one of Sight & Sound Theatres' larger-than-life productions.

The theater's next effort, "David," debuts Saturday, and the show features elements that are, quite literally, larger than life.

The production focuses on the biblical story of David and Goliath, about how a shepherd was able to fight something much larger than himself because God was on his side.

“Other than Jesus in the Bible, David is the most-mentioned person," says Katie Miller, marketing director for Sight & Sound.

"The timing just felt right. We prayed about it and talked to our teams about what stories were on their hearts to do next. David very quickly raised to the surface,” Miller says.

The COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a Goliath of its own, as it led to the theater to go dark for several months in 2020. Many employees were furloughed.

People at Sight & Sound were worried they'd have to push back the production, Miller says.

They didn't want to do that, Miller says, as Sight & Sound wants to do its part in bringing tourism back to the county after the industry faced many pandemic-related challenges.

"It’s nothing short of a miracle that we were able to hit this timeline and be able to open this show on time," Miller says. "We are heading into this overwhelmed with gratitude for where we’re at right now."

It took four years for Sight & Sound to complete "David," as the production is completely original.

(Story continues after video).

The process includes deciding which story to tell, scriptwriting, initial designs, construction, animal training and six weeks of rehearsal.

"Coming to the end of that four-year process is both a relief and a celebration all wrapped into one," Miller says.

Glen Broderson, technical director at Sight & Sound, says that constructing the set and props alone took two years.

The theater brought back the large-scale LED screen it used in its production of "Jesus" as a means of creating depth to the stage and characters, Broderson says.

"We’re always looking for technical elements that can best support the story," Broderson says. "We don’t do large-scale just because it’s large-scale, and we don’t do effects just because they’re effects. We’re always trying to balance them against how well they can tell the story and help the guest experience the story better."

In addition to the LED screen, the show has different lighting from other shows Sight & Sound has previously done, as well as animation and puppetry.

Most of Goliath's brothers are puppets, with Goliath himself being a large, automated puppet.

When crews created Goliath, the intent was to make him able to walk, stomp and jump. He is 15 feet tall, and at his tallest (on a platform), he towers over the cast and crew at about 26 feet.

“How to do giants well on stage, in a way that we can do that everyday repetitively, took us probably a year of development, of just figuring things out,” Broderson says.

Sight & Sound also considered options like actors on stilts, or actors who fell into fall mats. In time, they landed on an automated puppet, Broderson says.

They wanted "something that would almost be unbelievable, but something that was still achievable for David to conquer," Broderson says.

Besides Goliath and the human actors, there's also a farm's worth of animals that help tell the story.

To portray David's role as a shepherd, Sight & Sound enlisted over 40 sheep to help with the show. There are 29 sheep on stage in a given night, and 13 understudy sheep, Miller says.

There will also be camels, horses, donkeys, dogs, parrots, alpacas and birds that fly around the theater.

Sight & Sound has an animal care team that takes cares for and trains these special cast members. It took about two years for the handlers to train the animals for "David."

When the animals aren't pursuing superstardom on stage, they live in the 40 acres of pasture near Sight & Sound, Miller says.

"Living in farm country has its advantages," Miller says with a laugh.

More than anything, both Miller and Broderson say they want audiences to feel like they're immersed in the story.

"My hope is always that audiences are transported into the heart of the story, and for this show in particular, I hope they walk away knowing that, just as God was David’s shepherd, that God is with all of us in triumph and tragedy," Miller says.

The extras, like the live animals, puppets and a giant Goliath, are all just avenues to help tell the story better.

“We want nothing more than to accentuate the story, that the guests can experience this through whatever technical effect they see on stage,” Broderson says.

"David" runs through Dec. 31, 2022. More information on the show, as well as ticket sales, can be found at sight-sound.com.