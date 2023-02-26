If I had to name a single figure in music history who’s had the biggest influence on my tastes, I’d have to say Quasimoto – the alien aardvark who sounds like he’s been hitting the helium.

Quasimoto is actually Otis Jackson Jr. – also known as Madlib, the influential and ultra-prolific California-based producer, DJ, musician and rapper. And Quasimoto came to life when Madlib, unsatisfied with his voice, decided to experiment with slowing down his beats, rapping over them then returning them to normal speed. The effect produced a cartoonishly high-pitched delivery and unleashed something deep in Madlib’s subconscious: a persona called Quasimoto aka Lord Quas aka the Bad Character. Lord Quas says the things Madlib wouldn’t. He’s unhinged, unpredictable and unseen.

“The Unseen,” Quasimoto’s full-length debut album was released by independent (then mostly hip-hop) label Stones Throw Records in 2000. And the sheer zaniness of the raps delivered by the cartoon alien (as well as Madlib using his natural voice) and widely sourced catalog of samples made it an instant classic.

I’ve listened to the album – and the sequel, 2005’s “The Further Adventures of Lord Quas” — dozens of times. But I recently returned to it in a big way. Thanks to — and this might be time for a short detour, akin to one of Madlib’s classic moves of inserting a seemingly random sample in the middle of a song — recently reading “Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of J Dilla, the Hip-Hop Producer Who Reinvented Rhythm” by Dan Charnas.

J Dilla was perhaps the most influential hip-hop producer who ever lived and a collaborator and friend to Madlib. “Dilla Time” argues that J Dilla (born James Dewitt Yancey) shifted the tone of popular music with his microscopic changes to his drum beats. It’s a fascinating read (and it recently came out in paperback). I could’ve, and perhaps should’ve, dedicated this whole column to the book in honor of February, the month Dilla was born and died and in which fans chose to celebrate his legacy. But anyway, reading that book had me listening to Dilla, which then brought me back to his friend Madlib and, of course, to his classic “The Unseen.”

“The Unseen”is an amazing album. When I first heard it, it was unlike anything I’d ever heard before. It’s funny, dark, surreal, psychedelic and most of all, it’s very musical. But, for me, it was the sheer range of samples followed by the process of seeking out the originally sampled material and artists that had such a big impact on me. The album deepened my musical appreciation and introduced me to musicians and other artists I’d never heard of.

Take, for example, the album’s 17th track “Jazz Cats Pt. 1.” The song, according to the invaluable resource WhoSampled.com is built from seven samples, and in its three minutes, Quasimoto (and Madlib) mention more than 50 jazz musicians and record labels.

That song introduced me to Cal Tjader, whose 1973 album “Last Bolero in Berkeley,” which features Madlib’s uncle Jon Faddis, is a recent favorite of mine. I first heard of Donald Byrd, Bobby Hutcherson and fusion group Weather Report on “Jazz Cats Pt. 1” and all three have become favorites.

The song “Return of the Loop Digga” (once again, according to WhoSampled.com) is made up of 14 samples including songs by psychedelic rock band The Electric Prunes, producer David Axelrod, African jazz band Oneness of Juju as well as Kool and the Gang and Ike and Tina Turner. It takes listeners deeper into Madlib’s sample process when the song is interrupted by a skit featuring Madlib and a clueless record store clerk. Madlib gives away his trade secrets and sample sources and dares other producers to do something with them.

“The Unseen” not only exposed me to new music, but new films.The song “Come on Feet” features a drum sample from southern rock band Little Feat and incorporates snippets of film including vocal samples from filmmaker, actor and writer Melvin Van Peebles and music and sound effects from the great 1973 French-language animated science fiction film “Fantastic Planet”

With its deep dives into jazz and obscure bits of funk and rock, as well as snippets of film, comedy bits and spoken word poetry, “The Unseen” has enough material to provide listeners with a diverse musical and cultural education. And after that, check out “The Further Adventures of Lord Quas” and discover songs that sample Gong, Ethos and Simon Park — all artists I first learned about through Quasimoto and Madlib.

Not everyone will appreciate themes, humor and language on “The Unseen,” but, for music lovers, the album definitely has something for everyone.

