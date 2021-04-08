A few Penn Manor High School teachers refused to let the pandemic steal one more milestone from their students’ careers. The show, they decided last summer, must go on.

So, while COVID-19 shuttered school auditoriums, silencing plays and musicals, Penn Manor will debut “Now. Here. This. (Flexible Version),” its 50th annual spring musical — not on a stage, but as a 66-minute movie available online for three free performances Friday through Sunday. The production, filmed with smartphones and while social distancing, follows the school’s fall play, also filmed virtually and shown online.

“This is the biggest, toughest thing I’ve ever done,” said teacher John Matusek, who isn’t even a drama teacher. His theater experience comes from the Ephrata Performing Arts Center and exposure in high school and college. His goal, though, is to empower Penn Manor students, so this will be his fourth musical at the school. He and other teachers started looking for alternatives to live plays soon after schools shut down in March 2020.

“We were thinking terrible thoughts that our kids were going to miss the year,” recalled Carole Shellenberger, a retired Penn Manor English teacher who directed the fall play. “We couldn’t bear it.”

So, Matusek virtually attended the Ohio-based Educational Theatre Association’s summer workshop last June, searching for ideas that could work during a pandemic.

Negotiations with sympathetic playwrights led to special licensing agreements that allowed the Penn Manor team to film scenes, edit them, manipulate parts of the scripts, and, in Matusek’s case, cut six musical numbers. Penn Manor also received permission to show the finished products online.

Matusek chose “Now. Here. This.” in part because of his ability to expand the off-Broadway hit’s original four characters into 24 cast members with a crew of 13. He also received permission to jettison some scenes he deemed unacceptable for a student production.

Putting together a filmed high school musical is “quite an extensive process,” said Cory Wilkerson, the theater association’s education director. “You’re basically making a movie.”

In fact, teacher Jon Zimmerman, who edited Penn Manor’s production of “Now. Here. This.” received more than 1,900 videos from students. He also added music and cast-recorded songs, matching audio to moving lips onscreen.

“It’s a great production,” Zimmerman said. “I’m still tweaking it.”

Matusek said he focused student attention on making the musical rather than the finished product.

“We tried to be more about the process,” he said, explaining that one creative team choreographed, directed, produced and appeared in a musical number.

“From a technical standpoint, I’m excited to see what the cast did,” said senior Clara Frey, who created and directed the backstage tour video.

“I’m expecting nothing like what we’ve done before,” said Alex Ebersole, a performer and videographer. The senior, who has taken a few classes in the subject, found that filming wasn’t as carefree as he had hoped. He kept smashing into Carley Weber’s mailbox as he walked backward, recording the 10th grader coming out of her garage. “I kept misjudging the distance.”

That wasn’t the only problem. A massive high school renovation left the auditorium in pieces for most of this year. A new structure was finished about a month ago.

“I wasn’t sure we were going to have a musical,” said performer Emily Witmer, a junior. “I am someone who depends on extracurriculars.”

“We tried to film during construction, and it didn’t work,” Weber said.

Participant Grace Fafel, another 11th grader, wondered if the cast could make the transition from stage performances to film. “This is different than anything we’ve ever done,” she said, explaining that live performances require exaggerated facial expressions and body movements that can be seen from the back of a venue. Film work, however, depends on subtlety. “I wasn’t sure it was going to work.”

“Now. Here. This.” does work, albeit a little differently.

“Our audience may be expecting to see a main character, someone like Dorothy in ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ That’s not going to happen,” Matusek said, mentioning the school’s 2020 musical. Rather, this year’s performance deals with adolescents trying to find meaning in life while focusing on what’s happening right now. Perhaps this explains the deliberate misspelling of the title’s middle word from hear to here.

These musings echo the January online performance of “Class Action,” a collection of vignettes about high school students searching for personal growth.

Production for the musical started in January, with problems soon following. Matusek’s professional choreographer had moved to California but agreed to work with students via Google Meets, a platform similar to Zoom.

Also, actors, directors and singers scheduled some Saturday sessions at Penn Manor to take advantage of empty student hallways and large open staircases, but the virus interrupted filming when the high school shut down for quarantine.

“We had to go home,” Weber recalled. Sometimes, students scheduled for socially distant dance numbers backed out because they had to quarantine.

Disappointments may have dampened student spirits, but cast and crew often gave each other pep talks online. “That really motivated me,” sophomore Amber Floyd said.

“It was scary and sad to think that we wouldn’t have a musical this year,” Fafel said, “but we turned lemons into lemonade.”