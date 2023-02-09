When you take that first sip of a cold beer, it’s difficult to think about anything except that feeling in the moment. There are dozens, if not hundreds of beer commercials dedicated to this exact idea.

However, the beer commercials seem to never have time to get into the literal process of brewing, how many hours it takes just to produce the liquid that goes into a bottle or can. As somewhat of a standard-issue beer drinker – I like The Classics but will experiment with some wacky flavors if the spirit moves me – it has long fascinated me what a standard brewing day at a local brewery might entail.

Physical labor for 12 hours straight? Or kicking back and pounding beers while glancing at the machinery doing all the work? Surely it must be something in the middle.

Thankfully, there was a local brewery willing to answer my call – Rural City Brewing in Reamstown, which replaced Union Barrel Works Brewery in late 2021. The business is run by brothers Ben and James Burton, who both have years of brewing experience, with the former previously working at Mad Chef Brewing in East Petersburg and the latter at Swashbuckler Brewing Company in Manheim.

It is the younger Burton, Ben, who greets me from behind the brewing machinery at 7 a.m. on my day as a brewery assistant. Burton had been there since 6:30, starting the process on a New England Session IPA that will be called “Roundabout” when it is finished. The brothers say that the beer is named for a local roundabout that has caused quite the stir with Reamstown residents of late.

But from where I am standing, all I can see is large kettles filled with hot water and grain.

Burton started homebrewing in 2012 and has been brewing professionally since 2016.

“Brew days used to be brutal, man,” Burton explains. “It used to be 14-hour days, and now I’ve got it down to about seven or eight hours.”

The hulking machinery of Rural City dates back to the ‘90s and creates a feeling of a mad laboratory, where brewers are mixing up potions until they magically come upon something tasty. There is, of course, science involved, but the actual process is filled with far more physical labor on the brewer, from stirring the mash to climbing up and down the stairs to check grain and water levels. Burton says that the usual “grain to glass” time is around two weeks.

There are two main pieces of machinery that Rural City uses to brew – on the left is a two-vessel brewing system containing both a “brew tun” and a “mash kettle” and on the right is the “lauter tun.”

To describe the brewing process for laypeople such as myself: Water and mashed grains are combined to create “wort,” which is essentially sugary grain water. Once that substance is boiling, the brewer will add the hops, which give the beer its flavor and aroma. From there, the wort goes through a process of boiling and cooling. When yeast is added, fermentation can begin.

As an assistant, I did my proper job of waiting around until I was needed, with one of the first big tasks being the cleaning all the leftover grain out of the mash tun. Burton said that 985 pounds of grain went into the tun at the beginning of the process, with an untold number of pounds remaining to then scrape out of the machine. Burton’s weapon of choice for both stirring and clearing out is an old canoe oar, which I dutifully handled to clear out all the grain into a series of large canisters, which will later go to a local farm and serve as feed for animals.

The “Roundabout” beer uses both Lotus and Amarillo hops, popular varieties that are regularly used to create IPAs and wheat beers. Perhaps due to the smell, adding hops is the part of the process that feels to an outsider to be the most beer-related, so I was thrilled to be the guy to dump the bags into the simmering concoction.

It is strange for an outsider like me to consider the fact that, on one hand, brewing is a time-honored tradition with hundreds of years of history of doing things a certain way, while on the other hand, every single brewery in existence – including the dozens in Lancaster County – all make beer that tastes different in its own way

“The processes are all different, but most breweries are the same,” explains James Burton, with a smile.

The brewing session ended up lasting roughly seven hours, and although I would like to say that every sip of “Roundabout” has a little bit of me in it, credit must be given to Ben Burton for doing the lion’s share of the work.

Early in the day, Burton mentioned that he is hoping to be able to bring on an actual assistant soon, so hopefully someone will be able to follow in my lightly-treaded footsteps in the lab at Rural City before too long.

