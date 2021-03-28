When Carol Fick and Tina Glanzer left their jobs as librarians on different sides of the country, they were still drawn to the mission of their former profession: connecting people to books. Both women wound up being stewards for Little Free Libraries in Lancaster — Fick’s is located on Arbor Road, Glanzer’s on South Ann Street. But you don’t have to be a librarian to spread book joy. People from all different walks of life, from landscapers to receptionists to retirees, are connecting with their neighbors by providing a varied diet of books to browse, borrow or keep.

The sturdy, quaint boxes attract book lovers of all ages. The neighborhood libraries are as varied and interesting on the outside as the stories within. Lancaster County has over 50 registered Little Free Libraries as well as many “book houses” independently installed by homeowners.

“I like that anybody can just grab a book,” said Heather Fenimore, from her home office overlooking her copper-roofed book house on Blossom Hill. And with no due date or late charge, readers can truly savor their discovery.

Connecting with neighbors

Fick installed her library in a flagstone alcove in her garden last summer. Located on a steep hill where there are numerous walkers, she has seen people sit on a nearby stone bench for half an hour exploring their finds, and sometimes even reading to their kids.

“People leave notes thanking us for the library,” she said. “Some people return the books they’ve borrowed, and others drop off different books. It has become self-sustaining.”

Fick refreshes the little library about once a week, so neighbors “have something fun to look forward to on a walk.”

When Glanzer’s building downtown was renovated five years ago, the book exchange box was added and designed to match the house.

“I have conversations with people about the little library,” Glanzer said. “People look carefully at the books and sometimes take one or two.”

She keeps inclusivity in mind while curating her Little Free Library. She said that it’s sometimes hard to find secondhand books in Spanish for her community, and that she never has enough children’s books, but she uses different streams to find books and keep it stocked.

“During COVID, there was a flurry of activity at first,” she said. “It’s lower-traffic during the wintertime.” But rain or shine, Little Free Libraries stand tall, waiting for the next passing bibliophile.

Every library has a story

Building a durable book house is not always easy, a lesson Fenimore learned the hard way. She built her first library with her brother before the pandemic.

“It was my first time working with power tools, and it turns out I really like them,” she said with a laugh.

Last summer, the library started to warp and buckle. She had to close it down for several months. Undaunted, they built another one, with more weatherproof materials, and it was reinstalled months later.

“Numerous people said they missed it,” she said. “Even the mail carrier left a note saying, ‘Yahoo for the library being back!’ ”

Fenimore said it is interesting to see what kinds of books her neighbors are reading.

“One man adds his wife’s romance novels, and a retired professor donates medical books,” she said.

While landscaping her yard with native plants, she added two sitting rocks next to the book house, and one is “perfectly chiseled for a child.” It’s used frequently by her granddaughter, as well as neighborhood kids.

“It took a long time to get around to it, but it brings me joy, and the neighborhood too,” Fenimore said.

When landscape designer Tim Seifarth completed a project in Fenimore’s front yard, he took note of the book box. He was inspired to start his own and installed two lending libraries — one adult sized, and one a playful kid sized, along the Ephrata Rail Trail near Fulton Street. He said they are visited frequently.

“We have found that it’s a great way to engage the community and create an interactive space,” said Seifarth, owner of Ephrata company Earthbound Artisan.

The adult library is mostly “kept on brand with conservation and native plant books,” while the children’s library is not. Both boxes are created from recycled materials and painted by a local muralist. There’s a stone bench for bookworms.

“It’s a direct line to interact with the community,” he added. He said that during the pandemic “when connections to public libraries were limited, the lending boxes were a good way for people to interact with the landscape.”

Branching out

At Landis Communities, a retirement community in Lititz, residents built a Little Free Library from a diseased ash tree that had to be cut down.

“Don designed it — he gets visions like that,” library steward Priscilla Zeigler said of her husband.

He found some samples online, and asked the tree trimmers to keep about 8 feet of the trunk intact. A maintenance person cut an oblong cubby into the trunk, and a retired resident carpenter fashioned the frame and book shelves for the inside.

“We saved this tree,” Zeigler said.

The Little Free Library is located in a peaceful enclave on campus and is wheelchair accessible. Surrounding benches and seats are also made from the felled tree.

“There’s a nice turnover of books,” Zeigler said. “Lots of novels and autobiographies. Poetry and books by residents and local authors are a special thing. We don’t need books on how to retire.”

During a snowstorm this past winter, Zeigler was delighted to see someone out in boots and a parka selecting a couple of books. She said there are also nature books people can borrow to identify nearby native plants and flowers in the spring.

“It gives me a sense of community,” she said. “I’ll pass along when new books are available in our resident newsletter.”

The community uses — and enjoys — the Little Free Library frequently. Zeigler, a former grade school teacher, is proud of the project and how it brings people together.

“I love reading. I always had stacks of books to read to kids, and now I read to old people,” she said with a chuckle. She said friends read aloud to people with visual impairments, too. It’s just another way this little library reaches people.

"It’s really a good feeling,” Zeigler said.