There’s nothing better than a summer road trip. Hitting the road and seeing the country is something I’ve always enjoyed. But, to get the most of a road trip, it helps to plan a bit.

There’s a fine line in planning for a road trip. Too little planning, and you can waste a lot of time trying to find things to do or see. Too much planning, and you might feel like you’ve got to stick to an itinerary and could miss out on some of the spontaneous moments that really great road trips are made of.

For our anniversary, my wife and I decided to take a road trip through New England. We were looking to take some back roads as much as possible to enjoy the New England scenery and avoid traffic and we wanted to spend our time outdoors and away from crowds when we weren’t traveling.

We also were looking to break up long drives by finding places to stop every couple of hours. We chose places like the Storm King Art Center in New Windsor, New York, and the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, Maine, as we made our way to Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, Maine.

There are lots of great resources to help you plan a trip. Recently, for LNP | LancasterOnline’s quarterly publication Balance Magazine, I interviewed Mary Caperton Morton, a Strasburg native who writes about traveling. The author of several books, including “The World’s Best National Parks in 500 Walks,” also blogs at theblondecoyote.com and on her Instagram page, where she writes about traveling and offers tips on getting the most out of your travels.

Instagram, in general, is super helpful. Putting in the hashtag for Bar Harbor or Acadia National Park helped us to decide which places to visit in the massive 47,000-acre national park.

And — this isn’t just because I work at a newspaper — seeking out local newspapers along your route can give you a head’s up on interesting small towns that might be fun to stop at along the way. Local papers can provide information on things that might be happening, help you decide on a detour, or just give you a sense of some of the history or culture of a particular place.

While poking around on the website of the Mount Desert Islander — the local paper for Bar Harbor — I ended up going down a rabbit hole about various smuggling activity in the area’s numerous coves in the 1970s and ’80s, but also during Prohibition. Not that we’re planning on any illegal activities during our anniversary trip, but reading that story added another layer to the place we were going too.

On a more cultural note, to further absorb the New England atmosphere, I also read poems by famous Vermont poets like Robert Frost and Mary Ruefle and looked at artwork by painters who captured the area such as Neil Welliver, Lois Dodd and Yvonne Jacquette.

Of course, a large part of any road trip is spent in the car. Planning a playlist is always fun; ours included Vampire Weekend’s 2013 album “Modern Vampires of the City,” which always feels particularly summer-y to me — and the band has a distinct New England vibe. Also on the list were jazz performances by Thelonious Monk at the Newport Jazz Festival held annually in the summer in Newport, Rhode Island; live performances by New England jam band legends Phish; road-trip themed songs like Kraftwerk’s “Autobahn” and Neil Young’s “White Line” (which I’m sure has a double meaning); and CAN’s 1973 album “Future Days,” just because it’s cool. (If audiobooks are more your thing, I recommend checking out the Internet Archive’s LibriVoX free audiobook collection, which has thousands of titles.)

Besides music, I also always enjoy choosing books for vacation. Having just finished Michel Houellebecq’s 428-page “The Map and the Territory,” which I highly recommend, I decided for shorter books, including the Dutch writer A.L Snijders’ collection of very short stories “Night Train,” translated by Lydia Davis, and Georges Simenon’s crime thriller “The Man Who Watched the Trains Go By.”

After all that planning comes the best part of any road trip: to get in the car, roll the windows down, turn the music up and see where the journey takes you.