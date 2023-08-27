Stan’s Records on Prince Street traffics in more than vintage vinyl. Look in the glass cases above the LP stacks, and you’ll find an assortment of electric race cars from the 1970s.

Enthusiasts call them ThunderJets. I wager most record collectors barely notice these HO-scale collectibles, rifling through the jazz, rock, and soul bargains. (For the uninitiated: HO is a modeling scale using a 1:87 scale.)

Not me. Not with my history of plying the plastic roadways in my late childhood with my best mate Tom Troutman.

We designed and built our own layouts with inspiration from the Scranton-based Auto World catalog and the guru-like HO Sherm from the distant land of Mount Holly, New Jersey.

Sherm produced a zine-like mail-order catalog stuffed with cut-and-paste photos of his merchandise and fans from around the world. His existence was a portal to a magical universe, albeit in miniature.

My track made it to Lancaster out of storage in 1999, but our row house basement proved too dusty to keep it running well. But I still treasure a small trove of Aurora T-Jets, tiny talismans of the wonder years.

Thanks to Mark Glassner, the proprietor of Stan’s since the mid-’80s, I’ve had the chance to race them again.

I once asked him, knowingly, “What’s up with the slot cars?”

To which he invited me to join his race crew sometime and handed me a phone number. He gave me a date and an address in Manheim Township. “We’ll be there Thursday night. Come on out!”

Somehow I knew I would fit in with a group middle-aged car hobbyists, but I was hesitant. I texted Don Shenk, a buddy who’s always game for an auto-centric outing.

We showed up and made our way into the garage as instructed. Mark called out, “They’re with me.” We were immediately enjoined to pick out a car and start driving.

A few other guys arrived. (I never learned their last names). They shot the breeze like old friends. Mark had brought several cases of cars, a mere portion of the 1,100 he owns.

“Here are the Porsches,” he said, pointing to a tray that I happily dipped into.

The track was elaborate: Scaled grandstands and pit crews; fans with frozen, detailed expressions; four lanes, each monitored by an electronic system displaying lap times on a flat screen.

Sadly, the owner contracted COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic and passed away. He had four intricate layouts, and there’s talk among the crew of re-installing one at Stan’s Records.

If that happens Mark’s hobby will likely get a boost of new drivers, young and old. I could ride my bike there, just as I did through the cemetery to arrive at Tom T.’s house in Watsontown.

Slot car racing sounds quaint, if not a little boring, to the uninitiated. Not exactly.

The concentration and hand-eye coordination are challenging, even addicting. Like billiards or bocce, it’s the kind of activity that creates space for spectating, conversing, and sipping on Yuenglings.

Unlike automobiles that kill and maim daily, HO cars are harmless. Broken parts are mere flesh wounds, crashes just a joke.

That is, unless you’re racing a rare Alfa, as my friend Tom Troutman did at another track I took him to in Willow Street.

One of the guys exhorted him: “See those fins on the fenders? They snap off easily. Yours are perfect. Don’t race that one!” That was just the incentive Troutman need to blast down the straightaway with glee.

Slots are also a solid niche business. For instance, former kid David Beattie created Slot Mods to install bespoke layouts for the likes of Jay Leno and Audi. His layouts are twice as big as HO at 1:32 scale compared to 1:87.

Beattie’s 6-by-12-foot Standard Scenic Raceway will set you back a cool $50,000.

In the early 2000s, I sold off my core collection of Auroras and made out quite well. One of my surviving cars, a bright yellow “Super Modified Roadster,” is worth over $100.

Beyond the monetary value of slots cars, their greatest asset for fans is the collaborative fun of racing.

It’s the reason Mark and his buddies still race in basements, accumulate cars like wide-eyed kids, and maintain their work benches with utmost care.

What is it about miniatures that fascinates us? Is it escape into a world we can control? Is it the deeper longing for joy?

I say yes to both.

Consider the child in A.A. Milne’s “When We Were Very Young” crawling through chairs on his nursery floor:

“One of the chairs is South America,

One of the chairs is a ship at sea,

One is a cage for a great big lion,

And one is a chair for Me.”

As for me, I’ll be keeping track (!) of developments at Stan’s Records.

Drop in sometime, look above the records, talk to Mark — and you might leave with an address to a portal of joy.

Tom Becker captures slice-of-life stories from around Lancaster County, and occasionally beyond; he also writes regularly at tombecker.substack.com. He founded the Row House Inc. in 2010 as a forum for “engaging current culture with ancient faith.” He tells that story in his book, “Good Posture” (Square Halo Books: Baltimore, 2017). Becky and Tom have five grown children and live in Lancaster’s West End where he can be seen daily walking Rue the dog or riding Frodo, the gravel bike.