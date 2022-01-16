Some of the most iconic movies scenes have no dialogue. Think about the standoff in the classic Western film “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” the crop duster plane scene in Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller “North by Northwest,” or the penultimate scene in “The Silence of the Lambs.” Tense movie scenes often rely on the audience's ability to see what's happening on screen, but for people who are blind or have visual impairments, these scenes don’t really work.

Luckily there’s a feature being added to movies and TV shows to help audience members with vision issues more fully enjoy their entertainment — and it’s becoming more mainstream.

Audio descriptions are separate tracks of narration that provide information about key visual elements in entertainment such as description of actions sequences, physical comedy or jump scares.

And for Lititz-based voice actor Kelly Brennan, it’s become a whole new revenue stream.

“Not only do I love it,” Brennan says. “But there’s a whole audience of blind and low-vision people, and it’s a way to include them in something they might not have been included in before because I’m explaining all the different action that’s going on.”

Brennan has been doing voice acting work for nearly 20 years. She got her start in theater and acted on the stage at Conestoga Valley High School, then at Temple University, where she majored in journalism, and later, locally at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center, the Fulton Theatre and the former Rainbow Dinner Theatre.

She later went on to do commercial work; Lancaster County residents may recognize Brennan from her commercial spots as the voice of the Dutch Wonderland princess. During one of Brennan’s TV commercial auditions, someone commented on her voice and recommended she look into voice work.

One of her latest voice acting credits is on “The Enchanted Village of Pinnochio,” a French series she is helping to dub into English.

Brennan signed on to her first audio description job in June 2021 and since then has completed 77 different projects, including titles featured on streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max and Disney+. As an audio description narrator, Brennan reads scripts written specifically to fill in the gaps between dialogue.

“I thought, ‘This is so cool, I can use my voice to help someone else understand and access something that they couldn’t prior to that,’ ” Brennan says.

That’s a sentiment that Brennan could connect with.

“My mom wears two hearing aids, and if she takes them off, she’s basically deaf,” Brennan says. “If you grow up with a parent and you’re keenly aware of their disability — I call it an invisible disability — I’m aware of that frustration that someone can feel. And I’ve found that that type of disability can be very lonely. Because people don’t see that disability, so they’re not reaching out to you or helping you in a way that you can use.”

Recently, Brennan, who works out of her home studio in Lititz, provided the audio description on the HBO Max series “Peacemaker” starring John Cena, which debuted Thursday.

“There’s a huge back catalog of things that weren’t done, but a lot of these streaming companies are being very forward thinking,” Brennan says.

Some of that back catalog is being addressed now, though; some of Brennan’s gigs are adding audio description to classic films — including a wildly popular ’80s flick she can’t disclose the name of just yet.

The voice coach

Brennan, who also does voices for animated characters, audio book narration and other voice work, works with a coach for her audio description work.

Roy Samuelson, a Los Angeles-based voice actor and audio description narrator, coach and advocate, has been working with Brennan for about a year. Samuelson has been in the business for more than two decades and has thousands of credits for TV shows and blockbuster movies; he recently provided the audio description to “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“The reason Kelly is so great at it is she’s doing the high wire act that allows the audience to fully immerse themselves in the story being told,” Samuelson says. “Whether that’s joining the music, whether that’s jumping in and out between lines of dialog and making sure she’s not in the way in the way she reads those words.”

Samuelson says audio description has been around for more than 30 years, but thanks to recent efforts from organizations advocating for people with vision loss, new technology and a cultural shift to inclusivity, there’s been an increase in interest. According to the American Foundation for the Blind, there are nearly 25 million Americans living with vision loss, and the goal of audio description, Samuelson says, is to provide a quality entertainment experience.

“She’s able to bring the audience — who are primarily blind and low vision — along in parity to sighted audiences,” Samuelson says. “If the audience can have a similar experience to a sighted person, you’re not getting in the way of the story.”

Some of Brennan’s recent audio description jobs have included HBO’s “Westworld” and “Laetitia” — two shows with various moods, feelings and tones. Brennan uses her skills as a theater actor, a voice actor and a narrator when she works on audio description.

“You’re acting, but not a character, more like a narrator, who’s bringing this person along in this story,” Brennan says. “Roy helped find that balance between when it’s more straight and narrow and giving information and when I’m kind of curving along with the music of the story.”

Brennan enjoys that what she’s doing is for everyone and says she’s heard that sighted people also enjoy audio description.

“Think about it,” Brennan says. “You’re in the kitchen, making dinner and you want to watch a show. You’re not always seeing what’s going on, so when there’s somebody doing the audio description, you’re getting the dialogue, but you’re also getting like ‘so-and-so pulled out a gun,’ you know what I mean?”