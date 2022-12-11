Sandy King initially thought it was a scam. Kevin Boucher chose it for his wife’s 57th birthday gift, while Katy DeCoursey found the idea too good to be true. Consider Michele Turner, who just wanted to have fun, or Debbie Mextorf, who longed to step outside of her comfort zone.

These five, and others, praise what they call an incredible recent experience: participating in a one-day trip to New York City to sing four a cappella Christmas carols before a performance of the “2022 Christmas Spectacular Starring The Radio City Rockettes.”

“I was on the Radio City Music Hall stage, and I opened for the Rockettes,” says Turner, of Lititz. “I don’t think you can put a price on bragging rights.”

Some 29 singers or those who want to sing joined with local music director Darla Bair, who likes to create what she terms a project choir. Participants learn and memorize music at home with practice videos and then meet for one live rehearsal before traveling to a performance event at an iconic location.

“I want to give people a place to perform and make memories,” says Bair, who moved to Lancaster from Rochester, New York, about a year ago to be closer to her parents. Bair graduated from Manheim Township High School and Millersville University, where she first majored in math before switching her focus to music.

The idea

Bair started her destination choirs in 2016 after receiving a phone call from a friend who produced music. Madison Square Garden wanted a children’s choir to sing the national anthem before a sporting event, and Bair led such a choir in upstate New York.

Also, Radio City Music Hall began offering The Sounds of Christmas about six years ago, and someone reached out to Bair. Choir groups who buy a certain number of group tickets get to sing a cappella for about five minutes before a performance.

“I have a unique way of doing this,” Bair says. “You form to participate in an event.”

Word spread in early fall through emails, texts, conversations and advertising circulars. Auditions seemed easy. Bair welcomed singers who already belong to choirs. Newbies needed to sing a few bars over the phone. Singers and guests came from Lancaster and other Pennsylvania towns as well as Delaware and Rochester, New York.

“If you can match a pitch, you can do this, says Bair, who also teaches piano, directs choirs, writes music and is an ordained minister. “This is accessible for untrained voices.”

Participants paid about $300 for the project, which included video tutorials, sheet music, arrangements, a luxury bus to and from New York, tickets to see the Rockettes and an Italian buffet in New Jersey on the way home that night. The group also rehearsed in person at Lancaster Church of the Brethren three weeks before the Nov. 26 show. This meeting also offered an opportunity for singers to meet and get to know each other.

That camaraderie continued during the bus ride to Manhattan, which left Lancaster about 7:30 a.m. Bair led rehearsals on the bus and had choir members warm up their voices by using kazoos. A rest stop provided not only a bathroom break but an impromptu performance for anyone there.

More practice happened during the second leg of the trip until the bus dropped everyone off in Manhattan. Then choir members were free to walk around New York and grab lunch on their own. They met at the stage door of Radio City around 2:45 p.m.

The group performed and then watched the show. Members did sing one more time after the show when they serenaded the staff and patrons at Bella Italia restaurant in Orange, New Jersey, after a buffet dinner on the way home.

Sister time

King, of Willow Street, and sister DeCoursey, who lives in Lancaster, wanted to sing together after King researched the project choir. “I was concerned it could be a scam,” says King, who directs the choir at Lampeter Church of the Brethren in Lancaster and performs with Vocal Harmonix, a Sweet Adelines choir in East Petersburg.

King is happy she’s wrong. “I would absolutely do this again,” she says.

Her sister agrees. “This was a bucket list item,” says DeCoursey, who also sings with Vocal Harmonix. The part-time Ralph Lauren trend analyst does recall feeling jittery standing on the Radio City Music Hall stage, looking out at some 6,000 audience members.

“It was a sea of people,” DeCoursey recalls. “Then they turned on these bright lights and it took away my nerves.”

Making memories

Kevin Boucher wanted a special gift for wife Laurie’s birthday. The couple, who live in Allentown, heard about the opportunity from Turner, Laurie Boucher’s best friend.

“I thought it was awesome,” says Laurie Boucher, who started singing as a child growing up in Bethlehem. “It’s such an iconic place to perform.”

“I thought it turned out really well,” says Kevin Boucher, who decided to support his wife from the audience. “The music really flowed.”

Mextorf, who lives in Lancaster and sings for Vocal Harmonix, wanted to take a risk. “I am not a very adventurous person,” says Mextorf, who called Bair to get details about the choir. “I jumped at this opportunity,” she says, partially because of the feeling of sisterhood she found as a member of a performance group. The group did include two men.

Mary Theresa Webb, who goes by Terry, already sings in a choir at Willow Valley Communities, where she lives. “I thought it would be interesting to perform at Radio City,” she says. “I enjoyed the fact that we all sang together.”

Rick Thompson, who lives in Lititz and sings in the choir at St. James Catholic Church there, joined the choir so he could sing and because he wanted to bring his wife on a bus trip to New York. “This was a new experience for me,” he says. “We both wanted to participate. We had a beautiful day.”