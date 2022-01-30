Your job asks you one day to run through a second-story apartment, jump off a bed and through a window onto the top of a car, then drive that car through a fence and into a field.

You don't have time to practice, and even if you did, it's not something you'd want to do more than once. Sound exciting?

To professional stuntman Steve Rizzo, who grew up in Willow Street, it's just another day at work. In fact, he did the aforementioned stunt while filming an episode of CBS's "Hawaii Five-0."

Rizzo, now 54, knew since he attended Lampeter-Strasburg High School that he wanted to be a professional stuntman, but wasn't sure how to get started. Nowadays, there are training classes for all types of professional stunts, from high jumps to learning to drive different types of cars. But those didn't exist in the early '90s, Rizzo said.

He left from Lancaster County to go to school in Los Angeles, as he knew he was interested in special effects and creating monsters.

While at college, a friend dared him to audition as a stuntman for Universal Studios' "Miami Vice Action Spectacular." The show was meant to be an immersive special effects show with explosions, pyrotechnics and more. It ran from 1987 to 1995.

Rizzo auditioned and got the part, not knowing at the time that it would change his life forever.

Rizzo performed his first "Miami Vice Action Spectacular" show in 1991 to a crowd of 3,000 people.

"This is it... This is what I wanted to do," Rizzo says he remembers thinking.

Now, 30 years later, Rizzo boasts an impressive filmography, having performed in movies like "Judas and the Black Messiah" and "Birds of Prey," and TV shows like "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Blacklist," "Succession" and Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Roots in the county

Rizzo was born in Baltimore, but moved to Willow Street when he was 10. His parents had visited the area from time to time before moving there, mostly to check out the food scene. He fondly remembers eating at places like Willow Valley and Miller's Smorgasbord.

He attended school in the Lampeter-Strasburg School District, where he excelled in athletics, such as track and football.

Art Keen, a coach for Lampeter-Strasburg's boys track team from 1983 to 1987, remembers Rizzo's abilities fondly.

"He was obviously one of the better members on the team. He worked really hard," Keen says.

He says he was surprised to learn Rizzo ended up working as a stuntman, but perhaps should have seen it coming, as Rizzo was one of the few students who didn't mind jumping over hurdles during track meets, Keen says.

"Maybe that relates to being a stuntman, if you don't mind banging yourself up a little bit," Keen says with a laugh. "Seems to me to be a dangerous occupation."

His English teacher from Lampeter-Strasburg, Miriam Gomez Witmer, who coached the girls track team, also recalled Rizzo's hurdling experience, saying it's a "stunt in and of itself."

Gomez Witmer says she remembers Rizzo talking about his dreams of becoming a stuntman.

"I thought, you know what, he's the type of guy that would do that," Gomez Witmer says. "Like, I could see him doing it then. ... He's living this dream he had as a teenager."

She says that when Rizzo posts on social media about things he's working on, she tries to watch it to support him.

"(He's) very grateful that he's been able to have this life, which is nice to see when you see students grow up and they're in a good place," Gomez Witmer says.

Being a stuntman

Rizzo likens himself to Joey from the TV show "Friends." Not much bothers him, and he prides himself on being an easygoing guy.

"I'm kind of like water off a duck's back," Rizzo says with a smile. In honor of a friend who passed away last year, he says he'll always make sure to talk to his coworkers and remind them to have fun on set.

Though this attitude may seem contradictory to the type of work he does, he balances it out with giving everything he has during the action shots. Rizzo loves his job.

“I’m not the sit-behind-a-desk-pushing-pencils type of person. I don’t want to say I’m a daredevil or thrill seeker, because I’m not. I like to get my blood pumping. I come from a very athletic background," Rizzo says. "Being in those situations gets my juices flowing. And it also covers me creatively."

Sometimes it just says on a script, "they fight." It's up to Rizzo to find out what that means, and that process is energizing.

“I’m the type of person that I’m going to give you a thousand percent, and then I’m going to tell you to tell me to bring it back. I’m going to bombard you with this huge thing, and then you just tell me what you take out,” Rizzo says.

Rizzo says he learned most stunts on the job, crediting his athletic background as the reason he was able to adapt well to new stunts.

"It allowed me to become comfortable with running and jumping and falling," Rizzo says. And because stuntman training classes weren't abundant in the '90s, Rizzo would initially teach himself how to do driving stunts by renting cars and testing them out in an empty parking lot.

“When you’re a stunt double, you’re expected to know a lot of stuff, because you never know what that actor’s going to have to do," Rizzo says. "The more you know, the more you get to do.”

The key is to know your body and know what you're capable of, Rizzo says. But sometimes, things go different than expected.

Within his second year of working on the "Miami Vice" show, he underwent surgery to have his left knee reconstructed. He's also had his lower back reconstructed and been in a motorcycle crash on the job.

"You walk away, bruises and pulled muscles. I've been pretty fortunate ... It happens," Rizzo says with a laugh.

From pigs to 'Pineapple Express'

No day is ever the same as a stuntman; Rizzo is always doing something different.

Some stunts, like the one-take scene from "Hawaii Five-0," are physically and mentally challenging. Sometimes, they're frustrating.

Rizzo worked on "Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties" as a stunt double for Billy Connolly. He needed to trip over a live pig, which is a relatively easy stunt, Rizzo says. But the pig was too smart.

"The pig wanted nothing to do with me," Rizzo says. They worked on the shot for over an hour, but the pig kept running away from Rizzo. They tried the stunt two days later with a different pig, and it worked in just two shots.

"It was actually very funny at the end ... I wanted to hug that pig so much," Rizzo says.

But whether he's trying to trip over pigs or fall gracefully from a dump truck, the thrill never wears off, Rizzo says.

And he loves working alongside his coworkers, he says. He stunt doubles primarily for actor Jason O'Mara, who is known for being the lead in the American version of the 2008 sci-fi show "Life on Mars," as well as playing Jeffrey Mace in the "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Rizzo was also Seth Rogen's stunt double for five years, from "Pineapple Express" to "The Guilt Trip."

"I just love working with everybody," Rizzo says.

He also loves to tell people who aren't in the entertainment industry what he does for a living.

"To us it's like, yeah, that's our job. It's like anybody's job, just more of a play time," Rizzo says. "We play pretend for a living."

Though Rizzo is 54, he has no plans to halt his career. He currently lives in Los Angeles with his wife of 26 years, and they have a 24-year-old daughter in NYC who is working toward becoming a Broadway star.

"Eventually, your body says enough is enough. But then I get to go on to the next step of being a coordinator and hiring the younger kids to do what I used to do," Rizzo says. "I love being on set, and I love being around it. I'll be on set as long as I can."