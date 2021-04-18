Actors and others who have worked at the Fulton Theatre have long reported encounters with ghostly presences. From a woman in white to a sharp-dressed whistling man, these spirits have become part of the history and lore of Lancaster’s 169-year-old performing arts venue. “We have friendly ghosts,” says Eric Pugh, marketing director for the Fulton. “They are not mean. We are haunted, yes, if you want to use that term.”

But it was a horrific event in Lancaster history — the murder of the Native Americans in Lancaster former jail, predating the construction of the Fulton by nearly a century — that attracted the attention of a television show dedicated to frightening paranormal investigations.

An episode of that program, “Portals to Hell,” airing on the new Discovery+ streaming service beginning Saturday, will put the Fulton’s more “spirited” side in the national spotlight.

Last fall, during the Fulton’s shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the “Portals to Hell” production crew spent a long weekend foraging for phantoms and rummaging for wraiths throughout the theater.

That crew included the show’s hosts, Jack Osbourne — son of Sharon and Ozzy and former co-star of the former MTV reality series “The Osbournes” — and former “Paranormal State” investigator Katrina Weidman.

StephJo Wise, the Fulton’s director of education and community engagement, says she got a call from a producer “back in late September, early October.

“We learned how quickly national television works,” Wise says. “We got a timeline to recruit some folks (to tell their) stories and they moved quickly. It was kind of a whirlwind.”

By Friday the 13th weekend in November, Pugh and Wise were on camera, giving Weidman and Osbourne a tour of both the public and hidden spaces of the Fulton.

“They did some of their own research” before coming to the Fulton, Pugh says. “They definitely dug into local history.”

Part of that history is what put the venue in the category of a “portal to hell” in the eyes of the show’s producers.

The Fulton was built on ground on which Lancaster’s “old jail” once stood. That’s where, two days after Christmas in 1763, the last 14 men, women and children of the area’s Conestoga, or Susquehannock, tribe were brutally murdered by a frontier vigilante group called the Paxton Boys.

The Conestogas had been placed in the jail for their own protection, by Pennsylvania’s governor after other members of the tribe had been killed by vigilantes near present-day Millersville.

Despite the Fulton’s history of ghosts, having a paranormal television show film in the theater is unprecedented.

“During normal times, we probably get a request at least once a day if not a couple times a week from ghost hunters,” Pugh says. “But we’ve never really been open to it before,” in part, because with shows and rehearsals running year-round, “we just don’t have the time.”

But, Pugh says, with the theater closed to the public and undergoing interior renovations during the pandemic shutdown, he, Wise and others at the Fulton were able to accommodate the Discovery+ show.

“But we were very, very adamant that they dealt with the history and that they did it with respect,” Wise says. “We wanted everyone to know that was something that was really important to be respectful of, because that (slaughter of the Conestogas) is still considered one of the greatest American tragedies.

“They were trying to be very respectful of that,” Wise adds. “And, in fact, they also found a Native American expert that they were able to discuss that with, as well” for the show.

“We had a huge conversation about that,” Pugh says, “because we didn’t want the Fulton to be seen as a ‘portal to hell.’ We decided to move forward with it anyway.” The producers “seemed very respectful, and they seemed to want the same things we wanted.”

One of those things, Wise says, is a fuller understanding of the history of the Fulton.

“We wanted to find out more about the history of the theater, about why certain ghosts are here — their place in history,” Wise says.

Fun with the hosts

Though Pugh and Wise aren’t allowed to discuss many details of the filming — what the hosts, crew and a medium who worked with them during the shoot revealed to them of their paranormal findings — they both call the shoot “a fascinating experience.”

“There were probably about 30 people here” filming the show, Pugh says. The production was very strict about COVID-19 protocols, he says, with the hosts and others getting tested for the virus daily.

“They were fearless,” Pugh says. “They took over the building. ... They stayed overnight (in the theater) on that Saturday night.

“Jack was super sweet, very charming.” Pugh says. “I don’t know what I was expecting. You know the history of the TV version of Jack, but he’s not like that at all. Just super-sweet. He was on the phone a lot with his kids.”

“I was nervous,” Wise says, “We were in there, waiting to meet Jack and Katrina for the first time, and my hands were sweating.” But she says her nervousness abated “within 20 seconds. They were down to earth and easy to talk to. It was really fun, and it was cool to see that a TV network takes COVID so seriously.”

Pugh and Wise say Weidman was fun to talk to about theater.

“She grew up in Bucks County, and performed at the Bucks County Playhouse,” Pugh says. “She grew up in an old farmhouse” that was thought to be haunted, and so had a natural curiosity about paranormal phenomena.

After studying at Penn State University, Weidman auditioned and got a role on the 2007-11 A&E network show, “Paranormal State,” which followed the ghost investigations of the student-run Paranormal Research Society.

The hosts and crew stayed at the Lancaster Marriott in November, Pugh says, and visited Central Market.

“They loved the market, and they loved Lancaster,” Pugh says. “They’re so used to going to desolate areas for the most part” for the show, Pugh says. “And they loved that, even during quarantine, there were things to do.

“Jack Osbourne was all about town, and people never really knew he was here,” Pugh adds. “They ordered takeout from probably six different restaurants over (that weekend) to help the local economy a little bit.

“They said they can’t wait to come back so they can experience Lancaster when it’s not COVID time,” Wise says.

Sharing stories

Though he can’t say much about the show until after it airs, “there are some surprises that people are going to learn about, which I find really exciting,” Pugh says

Wise notes that local people were interviewed on camera, talking about their experiences with the Fulton’s ghosts.

“(The producers) kept asking us, ‘Have you been afraid in the space?’ and Eric and I don’t know a lot of folks that have been afraid,” Wise says. “Have there been moments where you’re like, ‘what was that?’ and moments of the hair rising on your arms, and getting the chills — yes. But they’re usually moments of feeling like there’s an energy” in the building.

“The Fulton having such a history and being a place that the community has gathered in so many different ways for so many different uses ... there’s just a lot of energy in this space,” Wise says.

Ghostly presences that have made themselves known to multiple people over the years, Wise says, include The Lady in White, who some believe is the ghost of Marie Cahill, a diva of an actress who once appeared at the Fulton but who was hard to work with.

“She appears to a lot of leading ladies (stage right),” Wise says. “I think she has some jealousy issues.

“And then we also have a ghost that we call The Whistler,” Wise says. “A lot of folks have seen him on stage or on the (fly) rail above stage. And also a construction worker saw him on a staircase when he was doing some electrical work.

“He always wears a three-piece suit — white pants, white vest, light jacket and a straw boater hat — and he’s known to whistle.”

Pugh notes a ghost thought to be a little Native American girl, and another who seemed to be a man who appearing in the back of the balcony theater seats to watch his granddaughter perform on stage, are also rumored to haunt the theater.

The ghosts “are a part of who we are,” Pugh says, “and a part of people’s experiences.”

On Saturday, a “Portals to Hell” episode visiting neighboring Chester County began streaming on Discovery+, with Osbourne and Weidman exploring the Pennhurst Asylum haunted attraction — the former Pennhurst State School and Hospital in Spring City.

“We haven’t seen the final (Fulton) product, and we won’t until April 24,” Pugh says. “We know there are things they didn’t show us or tell us.

“The team was amazing,” Pugh says, “From the director to the producer they were very nice and very respectful of our space. I can’t say enough about them.

“Now, we’ll see what the final product looks like.”

Discovery+ is a new paid streaming service that includes content from networks such as HGTV, the Travel Channel, TLC and Investigation Discovery. Subscriptions start at $4.99 a month, with a seven-day free trial offered. For more information, visit discoveryplus.com.