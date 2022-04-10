Nine dancers from the Hooley School of Irish Dance will compete in the Irish Dance World Championship in Belfast, Northern Ireland, today through Sunday, April 17.

The competition was canceled for two years during COVID-19. The 2022 event will bring together dancers from across the globe.

The dancers are Faith Ishler, Savana Martin, Abigail Kelly, Avery Winters, Natalie Raff, Olivia Raff, Mia Kelly, Isabella Carper and Murray Chisholm.

“I’m so excited for this opportunity to represent Lancaster in Belfast,” says Abigail Kelly, 15, in a news release. Abigail qualified for the 2020 world championship, which was canceled due to COVID-19.

“We’ve all worked so hard and waited over two years for this,” Abigail continues. “It’s hard to believe it’s actually going to happen!”

Hooley School of Irish Dance is located in Brownstown, with a satellite location in Reading. For more information, visithooleyirishdance.com.