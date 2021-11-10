Holiday revues, along with shows based on a classic film, oft-told fairy tales, and a Jane Austen novel, are among the live theater offerings being presented at Lancaster County venues this month.

Here's a sampling of what’s playing on local stages in November.

Ending this weekend

— “Swimming While Drowning," a dark romantic comedy set in an LGBT homeless shelter in Los Angeles, comes to life Thursday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 13. It's presented by Teatro Paloma.

The play’s final two performances are at 7:30 p.m. at Lancaster’s Zoetropolis Cinema, 112 N. Water St.

Written by Emilio Rodriguez, the play follows teenage runaway Angelo Mendez (played by José Guillermo Rodríguez-Plaza) who meets fellow homeless teen Mila (Ian Sánchez-Herasme) and learns to find his voice.

Through their struggles, the teens learn about life and love in a story described as “gritty, sweet, funny, heartbreaking and real.”

The play contains adult language and themes.

Tickets range from $10 to $30 (including the opportunity to “pay it forward,” and help others have access to this performance). For information and to order tickets online, visit teatropaloma.com.

— "Love and Information," a play made up of a series of vignettes, involving more than 100 characters trying to make sense of what they know, will have its final three performances Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 10-12.

The play, written by prolific British playwright Caryl Churchill, is presented by Millersville University Theatre. Performances are at 7 p.m. in Clair Hall of the Winter Center. The Friday performance will also be livestreamed.

The vignettes in Churchill’s play vary in subject matter and range from less than a minute to a few minutes long.

Order tickets ($10 for general admission for live or streamed performance) online at millersville.edu/theatre.

Opening soon

— The popular musical "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella" will cast its spell on audiences at the Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St., with preview performances Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 9 and 10, and opening Thursday, Nov. 11. It runs through Jan. 2, 2022.

The show presents the classic fairy-tale story of a young woman who must rise above the drudgery of her life with her stepmother and stepsisters, and, through a fairy godmother's magical intervention, go to the royal ball and meet a prince — and her destiny.

The Fulton is presenting the "Enchanted" version of the musical, featuring a diverse cast and inspired by the 1997 TV production featuring Brandy and Whitney Houston.

Matinee and evening performances are Tuesdays through Sundays.

For information and tickets, visit thefulton.org or call 717-397-7425.

Also at the Fulton:

— “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol,” part of the Fulton’s Ellen Groff Studio Series, tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s ghostly, shackled former business partner, Marley, and how he must redeem Scrooge in order to free himself from hellish torment. His is a “journey of laughter and terror, redemption and renewal.” The show begins with a pay-what-you-want performance Nov. 30. Matinee and evening performances run Tuesdays through Sundays, through Dec. 26. Tickets: thefulton.org.

— “Miracle on 34th Street,” the holiday musical based on the 1947 film of the same name, opens Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, and runs through Dec. 23.

The show follows a little girl named Susan Walker, who doesn’t believe in Santa Claus until she meets Kris Kringle, a department store Santa who gives her reason to question that disbelief.

The musical features a book and score by Meredith Willson, best known for writing “The Music Man.” The show is rated PG.

Meals are served at matinee and evening performances Tuesdays through Sundays. Show-only tickets are also available.

For tickets, call the box office at 717-898-1900 or visit dutchapple.com.

— “Winter Wonderland,” American Music Theatre’s annual original Christmas show, returns Tuesday, Nov. 9, and runs through Dec. 30 at the theater, 2425 Lincoln Highway E.

The show features singers, dancers and the AMT Orchestra performing a mix of sacred and secular holiday tunes in settings from a Bavarian village to the North Pole.

Matinee and evening performances are at various times Tuesdays through Sundays.

For tickets, call or visit tickets.amtshows.com.

Information: 800-648-4102 or 717-397-7700.

— “Joy to the World,” a Christmas revue presented by Servant Stage Company, is opening with a series of touring performances starting Thursday, Nov. 18.

The show features a large cast performing traditional and modern holiday favorites, “tracing the magical spirit of the season to its source — the Miracle of the Nativity.”

Touring performances take place Nov. 18, 21, 22 and 28 and Dec. 8 various area churches. Performances on Dec. 14 and 15 are at Drumore Estate, 331 Red Hill Road, Pequea. No tickets are required for these performances.

Performances requiring tickets will be Dec. 3-5 at The Junction Center, 1875 Junction Road, Manheim; Dec. 10-12 at Lancaster Alliance Church, 210 Pitney Road, Lancaster; and Dec. 18-19 at Lancaster County Christian School, 2390 New Holland Pike, Lancaster.

Admission to Servant Stage performances is pay what you will.

To order tickets online and see a schedule of performance times and locations, visit servantstage.org.

— Servant Stage will also present a preview of its 2022 season at its annual “First Look Extravaganza,” a show to be streamed live online on the night of the Extraordinary Give, at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19. The show will feature more than 300 performers presenting highlights from the 2022 season, which will feature five mainstage productions — musicals and plays — and six youth productions, along with a look back at the 2021 season.

— Mount Hope Estate and Winery will present its annual interactive dinner theater event, “Holidays at Mount Hope,” from Nov 9 to Dec. 23. The dining and theater experience takes place in the rooms of the Mount Hope Mansion, 2775 Lebanon Road, north of Manheim.

The scenario this season revolves around Tim Cratchit, grown up from his “Tiny Tim” childhood and having moved to America with his new wife, Leah. In his first holiday season away from London, Cratchit is homesick, but finds joy in the company of Leah’s sister and other friends who come over for a holiday evening.

That evening will include a warm meal, Christmas carols sung with guests and a performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Because the cast of characters interacts with guests, every performance is unique.

There will be matinee and evening performances, featuring a four-course dining menu, on select days in November, and every day of the week beginning Nov. 26. Beer, wine, hard cider and cocktails will be available.

For performance times, tickets and menu information, visit parenfaire.com/holidays.

— “Emma, The Matchmaker: A Tale Drawn from Jane Austen," opens Thursday, Nov. 4, in the mansion at Historic Rock Ford, 881 Rockford Drive, in Lancaster County Central Park.

The one-act play, being presented in collaboration with Theater of the Seventh Sister, is performed in the candlelit rooms of the mansion on Thursdays and Fridays, Nov. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19, at 7 and 8:30 p.m.

The play, adapted from Austen's 1815 novel, “Emma," was written by Historic Rock Ford Executive Director Sam Slaymaker. It concerns the misadventures of a young woman who decides to meddle in the romantic affairs of others.

Each performance is limited to 15 people. Tickets are $20 and must be reserved online at rockford.yapsody.com.

Face coverings are required for audience members, who will walk from room to room in the mansion to enjoy the performance.

For families

— “Snow White,” a modern twist on the classic fairy tale, will be presented as part of the Fulton Theatre’s family series Nov. 20 to Dec. 18. In this version of the tale, the seven dwarves grow up to be historical figures and Snow White searches for happiness and how to make strong, confident decisions for herself. Along her journey, she’ll meet a narcissistic queen, a tap-dancing mirror and a not-so-charming prince.

Performances are at 11 a.m. Saturdays. Visit thefulton.org for tickets.

Ongoing

— "The Christmas Tree Ship" continues now through Jan. 1, 2022, at Bird-in-Hand Stage, 2760 A Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand.

The inspirational new musical is based on the true story of Herman Schuenemann, known as Captain Santa, who gave away thousands of Christmas trees to the needy in Chicago. When Schuenemann goes down with his ship in a storm, his widow, Barbara, must raise their daughters and run his shipping business while continuing his Christmas mission.

The show is presented in collaboration with Blue Gate Musicals.

Breakfast, lunch or dinner are served at matinee and evening performances, at various times Tuesdays through Saturdays. Show-only tickets are also available.

For tickets, call 717-768-1568 or visit bird-in-hand.com.

— “Queen Esther,” a show that tells the biblical story of a woman who saves the Jewish people from death at the hands of Persian official Haman, continues through Dec. 23 at Sight & Sound Theatres, 300 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks. For tickets, visit sight-sound.com or call 800-377-1277.