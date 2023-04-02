Advertising has a complicated history, going back to the earliest years of the United States.

It’s been used to persuade people to stop at a particular tavern and buy a particular watch. But advertising has also been used to promote the colony of Pennsylvania itself and allow slave owners to try to locate and reclaim escaped people they considered their property.

We got a sneak peek at some of the historical advertisements that will be part of “Publicity & Persuasion: 300 Years of Advertising in Lancaster County,” a program being held Saturday at LancasterHistory.

Mabel Rosenheck, LancasterHistory’s director of education and exhibition planning, will give the presentation, part of the organization’s Collections Up Close program — an examination of LancasterHistory artifacts centered on a particular theme.

Rosenheck says the idea for the program came from her own interest in 1960s advertising, and in the TV show “Mad Men.” Her Ph.D. degree is in media and cultural studies.

The other genesis for the presentation came when Rosenheck was looking for a project for an intern who had experience researching advertising.

Some of the ads Rosenheck will highlight are already in the “Lancaster in the ’60s” exhibit, which opened in 2019 in the gallery of the LancasterHistory campus. It focuses on local history and artifacts from the 1660s, 1760s, 1860s and 1960s.

Rosenheck will show visitors some ads for Hamilton watches; the Hamilton Watch Company was headquartered on Columbia Avenue in Lancaster, in what is now the Clock Towers condominium complex, from 1892 to 1980.

“I love all those old ’60s (advertising) spreads ... basically trying to manufacture desires,” Rosenheck says. “You have a watch; they have to tell you why you want a Hamilton watch.

The timepieces were touted as “... a watch to endure as your love endures” and “a gift to remember.”

“The interesting thing that my intern and I came across is that the ad was printed in Reader’s Digest with white models, and then printed in Ebony magazine with Black models” in June 1961, she says.

“In the presentation I'll be talking about a couple of different ad campaigns, some of which we have artifacts for, some of which will just be images.” Rosenheck says.

Ads for another local company, Armstrong World Industries, will also be part of the presentation, she says.

From the 17th century, Rosenheck will show an example of William Penn “basically advertising for the colony itself in the 1680s," Rosenheck says. He's touting what's now Pennsylvania as a place to settle and live.

From the 18th century, there will be some examples from newspapers printed in both German- and English from the 1750s, “highlighting how you learn a new language, how you communicate across cultures.”

From a darker period of advertising, Rosenheck will show ads from the Philadelphia-based Pennsylvania Gazette in which slave owners were advertising to get their human property — some of whom had Lancaster connections — back. Rosenheck notes even George Washington advertised to find an enslaved woman who had escaped from him in Philadelphia. One of these ads is found in the same 1776 paper that contains the Declaration of Independence.

From the 1860s, Rosenheck will show copies of Godey's Lady's book, an early women’s magazine, that were delivered to Addie Rich of Marietta.

She would have learned about femininity and fashion from these magazines, Rosenheck says.

“There are also ads for actual products in the back of the magazine,’ she says. “All of these things are teaching you how to be a woman in various ways, and then telling you how you can buy your femininity.

“One of the challenging things for the presentation will be balancing some of this really sober history with some of these more fun, different kinds of history,” Rosenheck says.

“Publicity & Persuasion” will be held at LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave., at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students.

Tickets can be purchased or reserved online at LancasterHistory.org or by calling 717-392-4633. Advance registration is recommended.