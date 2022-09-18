When Sue Fisher stands at the site of the Historic Ephrata Cloister amphitheater and gazes out at the hill overlooking the stage, she can see the future. “I stand out there and try to envision what this is going to look like with terraces in it and then what’s it going to look like with happy people sitting there enjoying it,” says Fisher, president of the Ephrata Cloister Associates. From the early ’60s to the late ’80s, tourists filled the seats of the Historic Ephrata Cloister’s amphitheater to take in performances of “Vorspiel” — a popular romantic Revolutionary War-era musical adapted from original music composed by Cloister founder Conrad Beissel.

After the curtain went down on the final performance of “Vorspiel” in the late ’80s, the venue, which was constructed for the musical, remained a popular spot for weddings and concerts. But in recent years, the amphitheater attracted more groundhogs than tourists. Reeds grew up from the shady ground and the wooden benches deteriorated.

“The pandemic really made things worse,” says Fisher, of West Hempfield Township. “It had been a dream and a goal of the (Ephrata Cloister Associates) board for years to get this thing back into shape. Before the pandemic we really began talking about this. How do we clean up the amphitheater? What is it going to take?”

Now, the Ephrata Cloister Associates — a 501(c)(3) nonprofit volunteer organization which supports the historic site — and the ELA Group architecture and engineering firm along with input from the Ephrata Borough and the Pennsylvania Historic Museum Commission, which owns and maintains the historic property, are planning renovations to restore the amphitheater to an inviting community space.

Rick Jackson, vice president of the ELA group, which is headquartered in Lititz, is also imagining the days when the amphitheater is filled with people again.

“Someday I can have my grandkids back for their first concert and they’ll say, ‘Poppy you did this,’” Jackson says.

Seeking donations

Fisher hopes the renovated Historic Ephrata Cloister amphitheater will bring the community together at events. But she’s also hoping the community comes together to help donate to the cost of the project.

“It’s important to note that no state money is going into the project,” Fisher says. “We are not getting any assistance from the Pennsylvania Historic Museum Commission. It’s not like PHMC is going to give us money or bail us out for this. This is going to be raised through donations. And we are going to be reaching out to the community looking for donors who are interested in making this happen.”

According to Fisher, an anonymous donor has contributed a significant sum of money to help get the project underway, but more donations are needed to complete the renovation. The estimated cost of the renovation, according to Jackson, is between $300,000-450,000 depending on the materials and other architectural choices.

Fisher says one donation plan is to have personalized engraved paving stones along the walkway of the amphitheater. She also hopes civic groups and businesses are willing to donate funds, resources and volunteer labor to help with the project. Last fall, Fisher says volunteers came out and removed the wooden benches from the property. She says they are currently looking for someone to help remove some of the dead trees from the area.

“We’re looking to get something done by next spring,” Fisher says. “But there are a lot of factors at play here.”

A fitting partnership

After several proposal meetings with various architectural firms, the Cloister Associates met with Rick Jackson — the vice president of the ELA Group, which has its headquarters in Lititz.

“Five minutes into the meeting, we knew this was the partnership we wanted,” Fisher says. “He just really knew what it was that we wanted and he had the kind of heart for this project.”

Jackson, who lives about a mile from the Cloister in Ephrata, says he’s drawn to community projects like the Cloister amphitheater that combine history, music and religion.

“Doing things that really enrich people’s lives is why I got involved with architecture in the first place,” Jackson says. “In the scheme of things, by far, this isn’t the largest project ELA has ever done. But in many ways, it will be the most important project we’ve ever done.”

During one summer weekend, Jackson began sketching ideas for the proposed amphitheater, which will fit into the traditional feel of the Cloister while also being compliant with the American Disabilities Act.

“It’s kind of neat when a project designs itself,” Jackson says. “There’s not a great deal of mystery to how you lay out an amphitheater with unobstructed views, but what really is the focus, is how do you make it an accessible space for many people.”

The amphitheater design Jackson sketched out will have a flat paved surface in front of the stage and tiers of terrace-style seating cut into the hill for about 250-300 people with the capacity to fit more people, along green spaces in the wings of the area.

“The folks here did not build an amphitheater, but what they did do is they built their foundations out of stone, so if we can afford it, these walls would have a stone veneer,” Jackson says. “PHMC determined some other raw materials would be less expensive and would be acceptable to them, which I think is wonderful.”

Jackson proposed a number of options for the stone terrace seating construction, depending on funds, and made sure to keep plenty of green space while adhering to the borough’s requirements for storm drainage management.

“The borough has been really excellent to work with. I think they understand that we’re trying to do things that are right for the community and design a really flexible space for a really wide range of folks,” Jackson says. “There’s a real sense of cooperation amongst everybody here that we’re going to get a project that’s an asset to the community and is a really smart investment of money.”

Meaningful history

For Fisher, the project is meaningful on multiple levels. Fisher’s connection to the site runs deep. As a teenager, years before her 40-year career as an eighth-grade English teacher at Conestoga Valley Middle — now the Gerald G. Huesken Middle School — Fisher gave guided tours of the historic Cloister. Now, since her retirement from teaching, she’s come full circle and returned to volunteer at the Cloister.

But her roots at the Cloister property go even deeper than that. When Fisher looks over the grounds of the Historic Ephrata Cloister as she gives tours, she thinks of her ancestors.

“When I’m there, I look at that place and think my great-great-great-great-great grandparents walked these same hallways that I’m walking,” Fisher says.

Fisher’s great-great-great-great-great-grandparents Benjamin and Cathrina Gorgas were members of the Cloister community and are buried in the Cloister’s God’s Acre Cemetery. Her six-times-great-aunt was a celibate sister in the community.

“That’s one of the reasons why this project is so important to me,” Fisher says. “And there are a lot of reasons.”

Maintaining the historical site, which has been in existence for nearly 300 years, and bringing the community together are other big reasons why Fisher is so passionate about the project.

“If we can keep this museum going for another 290 years that would be fantastic and this amphitheater is going to be a part of it as it goes into the future,” Fisher says. “We’re preserving the historical nature of this piece of ground and of this museum, we’re preserving the recent history of it in the Vorspiel, but we’re creating a community gathering place as well. This is for bringing people together.”

HOW TO HELP Want to help with the renovation of the Historic Ephrata Cloister amphitheater? For information on how to donate or volunteer, contact a member of the Ephrata Cloister Associates board of directors at EphrataCloister@gmail.com or call 717-733-6600.