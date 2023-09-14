Lancaster County is home to more than 64,000 Hispanic people, more than 23,000 of whom live in Lancaster city.

The city is paying tribute to the Hispanic community Sept. 30 with a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Binns Park and Ewell Plaza in downtown Lancaster between East Chestnut and East Orange streets.

The 1-5 p.m. event will feature live music, food trucks and vendors selling arts and crafts.

Entertainment scheduled for the celebration includes DJ Eddy Mena, Los Monstros, Bachata Plus and Miss Mambojaz Dance. Hector Valdez will be emcee. The headline act had not been announced as of Wednesday.

Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins Friday and runs until Oct. 15, celebrates the culture, contributions and history of people whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico and Spanish-speaking nations in Central and South America and the Caribbean.

“There is no doubt our Hispanic neighbors are integral to the character of Lancaster City,” city Mayor Danene Sorace said in a statement posted on the city’s website. “It is with great joy and admiration that we set aside this month to honor our Hispanic community. I encourage all Lancastrians to help us celebrate by patronizing a Hispanic-owned business or offering your support to a Hispanic-led community organization.”

Both sites for the Sept. 30 Hispanic Heritage Month celebration were the focus of recent redevelopment and improvement projects.

The celebration will take place a year to the day that Ewell Plaza formally opened to the public.

Located directly across North Queen Street from Binns Park, the plaza is a result of redevelopment efforts launched by the city in 2018 that focused on refurbishing what was previously known as Lancaster Square.

The $34 million Ewell Plaza project includes a 325-spot parking garage, the new home for Lancaster Public Library and two retail storefronts.

Binns Park was scheduled to reopen Tuesday following improvements including upgrades to electrical systems and stormwater infrastructure, as well as masonry restoration, new paint and landscaping.

There was still a fence around Binns Park on Wednesday. The project was estimated to cost $650,000.

The city’s 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month celebration also took place at Binns Park and Ewell Plaza.