The 2022 HippoCamp: A Conference for Creative Nonfiction Writers will return to Lancaster this weekend, Friday Aug. 12, through Sunday, Aug. 14.

The three-day creative nonfiction conference produced by Lancaster-based Hippocampus Magazine and Books will once again be held at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square, 25 S. Queen St., Lancaster.

This year’s keynote speaker is the acclaimed surrealist horror writer Carmen Maria Machado. Machado will deliver a keynote speech on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Machado is the author of the short story collection “Her Body and Other Parties” and memoir “In the Dream House.” Her newest project is a limited run comic series from DC Comics called “The Low, Low Woods.”

Previous keynotes speakers at HippoCamp include Nick Flynn, Abigail Thomas and Tobias Wolff.

The event features craft sessions for established nonfiction writers and aspiring nonfiction writers, with topics including how to write a first draft, memoir writing, how to incorporate photography into your work, tips on navigating the publishing industry and how to pitch your manuscript to an agent,

Registration includes a yoga session, access to a book fair, an opening reception with appetizers and breakfast and lunch on Saturday and Sunday and more. A special HippoCamp edition of Lancaster Story Slam takes place on Friday from 8-10 p.m. Register for the conference or purchase tickets for “An Evening with Carmen Maria Machado” here. (Note: There are a limited number keynote-only tickets.)

Find more information and a schedule of events at hippocamp2022.hippocampusmagazine.com.