The Donegal High School cast of the 2022 play "Clue" won outstanding play at the Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards.

Several Lancaster County high school students, and productions of musicals and plays, received honors at the Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards on Sunday, May 21.

Every student who was nominated for an award received a scholarship. More than $20,000 in scholarship money was distributed among 88 students.

Donegal High School’s production of “Clue” won the award for outstanding play. In that production, Landis Cramer won outstanding lead actor in a play for his role of Wadsworth.

Outstanding lead actress in a play went to Elyse Hayden of Elizabethtown Area High School, who portrayed Molly Aster in the school’s production of “Peter and the Starcatcher.”

Elizabethtown High School’s production of “The SpongeBob Musical” won the award for outstanding student orchestra. In the same production, Brendan Fritz won outstanding supporting actor in a musical for his role as Squidward Q. Tentacles.

Brianna Wilhelm, director of Donegal High School's 2022 production of "Clue," and Landis Cramer, who won outstanding actor in a play in that production, hold their Apollo Awards at Hershey Theatre.

In addition, the Apollo Awards’ $1,000 Tony Measley Student Scholarship went to Adam Smith of Ephrata High School. The scholarship goes to a student who has gone “above and beyond” in their involvement in high school theater.

Students who made significant contributions behind the scenes at their high schools’ productions, and were chosen by their directors, received the Spirit of Theater award.

For plays, the Lancaster County winners were Autumn Sauder, Donegal; Ellie Smith, Elizabethtown; and Adam Smith, Ephrata. For musicals, the awards went to Ethan McNair, Columbia; Samantha Redinger, Donegal; Rebecca Mink, Elizabethtown; and Sally Bollinger, Ephrata.

During the awards show, students nominated for outstanding lead actor in plays or musicals performed monologues and medleys from their shows.

The awards were chosen from productions by high schools in public and private schools (and a home-school theater group) in Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lebanon and Perry counties and those in Lancaster County within a 30-mile radius of Hershey.

Since the program’s inception in 2008, more than $240,000 in scholarships has been given to local high school theater students.

