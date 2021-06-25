Just like concerts and movie screenings, one of the last things to return post-pandemic has been the type of sweaty dance parties that Jae Santiago used to host at The Village on a monthly basis.

While The Village isn't quite back yet − plans are for a fall re-opening − Santiago recently announced the third in an ad-hoc series of not-quite-back-to-normal, but certainly back-to-fun-and-dancing High Fever branded events.

On Sunday, June 27, Marion Court Room will host "High Fever: Pride Fest" from 2 to 7 p.m.

High Fever: Pride Fest is sponsored by the LGBTQ+ Coalition of Lancaster and will also feature two High Fever mainstays in the form of DJ Salinger providing music and Kahmor Vixenn performing drag. Additionally, craft and clothing vendors will be on hand, and Marion Court will offer special Pride-themed drink specials.

Tickets are $10 and only available at the door.

The event follows a High Fever brunch on St. Patrick's Day and a party at Stoner Grille's private event space in May. Santiago says that attendance was capped at 60 and 120 for those events, whereas Marion Court doesn't have a specific cap due to its outdoor areas.

"It's hot as hell out, for one thing," Santiago says, describing the timing of the event. "I think the outside gives it that daytime festival feel, you know? You can party during the day and then crash at 9 or 10 o'clock and still go to work the next day."

At first, Santiago says that she initially planned to wait until The Village's reopening to host another High Fever, but a chance encounter with Marion Court co-owner Michael Geesey at Brendee's Irish Pub changed her mind.

"He came up to me and introduced himself, and then he offered to host (High Fever), it was crazy," says Santiago. "I burst into tears. It's just the way you get blessed left and right with things when you just manifest them."

This will technically be the second High Fever event at Marion Court, as Santiago hosted an after party to the Lancaster City Pride fest in 2017.

Santiago says that she has been stockpiling themes and ideas for High Fever's eventual return to a monthly residency at The Village.

"Something about the residency venue is so special," Santiago says. "I feel like everybody has been sort of reborn throughout this process. People have been healing and working things out within themselves, and you can just feel that. It made me realize how much that place helped me heal and provide a place for my community to come together one night a month to be extra flamboyant and creative and fun."