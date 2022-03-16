Rollercoaster riders have a new reason to feel comfortable raising their arms on Hersheypark’s amusements starting this spring. They won’t have to be clinging to their cash.

Hersheypark announced it will be moving to a cashless system beginning on April 2 of this year to create a more convenient experience for its guests, according to WGAL.

The park will accept all major credit cards, WGAL reports, as well as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay and Hersheypark gift cards. Five free “Cash-To-Card” kiosks will be placed throughout the park so guests can convert cash to prepaid debit cards. The park will also offer customizable e-gift cards prior to visiting which will be available in the recipient’s email account.

There are two exceptions to the new cashless system: roaming food and beverage vendors and The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio will continue to accept cash.

Hersheypark's "Best Price of the Year" ticket offer is available until March 31.

For more information on e-gift cards, ticket prices and hours visit hersheypark.com