Hersheypark is kicking off its 115th season with its Springtime in the Park event, which begins April 2.

Springtime in the Park continues Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month of April and features more than 40 rides, including the Candymonium roller coaster – the 210-foot hypercoaster introduced in 2020 – and access to ZooAmerica during the park hours.

Hersheypark is offering reduced rates to those who purchase tickets early as part of the park's Best Price of the Year Offer, which offers admission at 40 percent off. For the first time, tickets purchased during this sale are valid for any day in the 2021 season. The Springtime in the Park event is included with 2021 season ticket packages.

Springtime in the Park also marks the debut of two new eateries in Hersheypark's Chocolatetown: Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor and Sweeterie Confectionary Kitchen. Both restaurants will open on April 2.

Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor is inspired by Milton Hershey’s early experiences in sweet treats, according to a news release. The restaurant will offer more than a dozen local house-made ice cream flavors and sundaes, as well as other ice-cream-based desserts. The restaurant will also offer a few savory options, including chicken and waffles and its signature grilled cheese sandwich.

The Sweeterie Confectionary Kitchen menu includes chocolate-dipped treats, fudge and more desserts. Both menus can be viewed on the park’s website. Another dining experience, The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio, is set to open on Memorial Day weekend.

Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, park is operating with enhanced safety and health protocols and information can be found on the park’s website.