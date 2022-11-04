It's not quite enough to build a new roller coaster, but it's a start.

Hersheypark will be selling pieces of the iconic Wildcat rollercoaster wood and steel track at the park's Hershey Supply Co. gift shop, according to a Facebook post.

Just 160 small pieces of the 1996 coaster will be available for $300 a block.

The announcement comes days after the park announced the new hybrid rollercoaster Wildcat's Revenge, which will build upon the existing wooden framework of the original Wildcat. The new rollercoaster will open in summer 2023.

Visit hersheypark.com for more information.