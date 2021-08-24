DAUPHIN COUNTY – Hersheypark In The Dark is up for nomination in USA Today’s 10Best Theme Park Halloween events contest.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Hersheypark In The Dark is holding the ninth spot out of 20, trailing behind Halloween Haunt at Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia. Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Virginia is leading the competition.

Hersheypark In The Dark is scheduled for Oct. 15-17, 22-24 and 29-31 this year. The event features fall-themed treats, lights-out rides and festive Hershey Character experiences.

Another Pennsylvania event, Happy Hauntings at Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster, is behind Hersheypark. Hallo-Fun at Knoebels in Elysburg, Pennsylvania is in second place.

We're honored to have our Hersheypark In The Dark event nominated as one of the Best Theme Park Halloween events by @10Best ! Vote for Hersheypark and don't forget to visit during our 3 Halloween weekends! https://t.co/N71BkNkdzf pic.twitter.com/nJrkpw8IZZ — Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) August 24, 2021

Votes can be submitted once per day on the USA Today website until noon on Monday, Aug. 30. The winner will be announced Friday, Sept. 10

The 2019 winner of USA Today’s 10Best Theme Park Halloween events contest was Great Pumpkin LumiNights at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.