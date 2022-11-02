It seems like Hersheypark has taken a page out of the old TV show "The Six Million Dollar Man" when it comes to the new hybrid rollercoaster "Wildcat's Revenge" - "We can rebuild (it). We have the technology. We can make him better, stronger, faster."

Wildcat's Revenge, which will open in summer of 2023, builds upon the existing wooden framework of the original Wildcat, which closed in July of this year, with a new steel track. With a max speed of 62 mph and height topping off at 140 feet, Wildcat's Revenge not only towers over the previous Wildcat, but also lasts longer.

In addition, Hersheypark also promises that Wildcat's Revenge features the world's largest roller coaster underflip.

For more information on ride specifics, visit Hersheypark.com