As of next season, Hersheypark visitors will no longer be able to experience The Whip.

The news was announced on Saturday on Hersheypark's Twitter account, though not with a specific reason as to the ride's retirement.

The Whip, a family-friendly attraction, has had a decades-long journey. First purchased by Milton Hershey in 1939, The Whip initially stood near where the entrance of the sooperdooperlooper is today, until its first demise in 1976. The Whip returned in 1997, in the Midway America section of the park, where it resided until the 2022 season.

In November, Hersheypark announced its newest addition, "Wildcat's Revenge," which will premiere at the start of the 2023 season.