Until next Tuesday, you can score tickets for Hershey concerts like the Zac Brown Band, Jason Aldean, Nickelback and Kidz Bop for just $25.

This week is National Concert Week, which means that ticketing site Live Nation is offering $25 tickets for select concerts nationwide, including many in Hershey.

For deals on concerts in cities like Philadelphia, Harrisburg and Atlantic City, check out Live Nation's website for more details.

The promotion ends May 16, or while tickets last.

Here are the concerts you can see for $25 in Hershey.

- July 1: Zac Brown Band

- July 2: Big Time Rush

- July 13: Luke Bryan

- July 28: Jason Aldean

- Aug. 4: The Outlaw Music Fest, with Willie Nelson, the Avett Brothers and more

- Aug. 5: Pantera

- Aug. 10: The Chicks (formerly known as the Dixie Chicks)

- Aug. 27: Nickelback

- Sept. 9: Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top

- Sept. 14: Kathleen Madigan

- Aug. 12: Kidz Bop

- Aug. 15: Yellowcard