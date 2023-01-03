Get ready for a night on the red carpet.

The Hershey Theatre will host the fourth annual Central Pennsylvania Music Awards & Hall of Fame induction ceremony on March 30 at 7 p.m., with a pre-show starting at 5 p.m.

The awards show celebrates both longstanding and up-and-coming musicians.

Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

As of Tuesday morning, nominees for 2022's awards have not been released; nominations are still being accepted on the awards' website.

Many Lancaster County-based musicians and bands took home awards for 2021, including Big Fat Meanies (and vocalist Brenna Diehl), songwriter Conrad Fisher, country band Jess Zimmerman Band and more.

For more information about the Central Pennsylvania Music Awards & Hall of Fame ceremony, visit hersheyentertainment.com or cpmhof.com.