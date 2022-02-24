Spring musical season will soon be in full bloom, and talent is abundant at Lancaster County’s high schools.

Offerings this season include “Once on This Island,” “The Music Man” and “Beauty and the Beast.” The most popular musical on high school stages this year is “The Wizard of Oz,” with four schools presenting the show.

A few schools have opted for nonmusical plays, such as “The Importance of Being Earnest.”

Following is a list of public and private schools around the county and the shows their students will be performing.

Cocalico High School

This season, Cocalico High School will be taking a break from show business. Stay tuned for next year’s production.

Columbia High School

Show: “Disney’s The Lion King, Jr.”

Performances: 7 p.m. March 25; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 26

Where: 901 Ironville Pike, Columbia.

Cost: Admission fee to attend.

To purchase tickets: Purchase at the door. All seating is general admission.

The story: The Columbia High School theater department takes you to the African Savannah with Simba, Rafiki and a beloved cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle in this inspiring tale of friendship.

Conestoga Valley High School

Show: “The Sound of Music.”

Performances: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 31 and April 3.

Where: 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Cost: $8 for children and senior citizens; $10 for adults.

To purchase tickets: Advance ticket sale information not available at press time; call school at 717-397-5231 for more information.

The story: The hills are alive with this cherished musical set in the Austrian Alps as World War II breaks out. Novice Maria leaves the abbey to become governess to Captain Von Trapp’s seven children, and turns everyone’s life upside down with music.

Donegal High School

Show: “Mary Poppins.”

Performances: 7:30 p.m. March 11 and 12; 2 p.m. March 13.

Where: 1025 Koser Road, Mount Joy.

Cost: $8 for students and senior citizens; $10 for adults.

To purchase tickets: Visit the box office in the high school lobby between 6 and 8 p.m. Feb. 27, March 1, 6 or 8 or email tickets@donegalsd.org.

The story: This practically perfect musical is based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, with chimney sweep Bert, young Jane and Michael Banks, and their magical nanny Mary Poppins, who takes them on incredible adventures.

Elizabethtown Area High School

Show: “Into the Woods.”

Performances: 7 p.m. February 24, 25 and 26; 1 p.m. Feb 26.

Where: 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown.

Cost: $8 for students and senior citizens; $10 for adults.

To purchase tickets: etownschools.org/theater.

The story: This musical intertwines Brothers Grimm fairy tale characters like Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, Rapunzel, and Jack and the Beanstalk in this tale of a childless baker and his wife on their quest to overcome a witch’s curse to have a baby.

Ephrata High School

Show: “The Wizard of Oz.”

Performances: 7 p.m. March 17, 18, 19; 2 p.m. March 20.

Where: 803 Oak Blvd., Ephrata.

Cost: $7 for students; $10 for adults

To purchase tickets: Visit easdpa.org or the school box office.

The story: Kansas farm girl Dorothy Gale dreams of a better place, then gets swept away by a tornado that carries her and her little dog Toto to the magical Land of Oz, where she must defeat the Wicked Witch in order to return to her home sweet home in Kansas.

Garden Spot High School

As of press time, it’s still to be determined if Garden Spot High School will produce a spring musical in 2022. Check back with LNP | LancasterOnline for updates.

Hempfield High School

Show: “The Wizard of Oz.”

Performances: 7:30 p.m. March 4 and 5; 2:30 p.m. March 6.

Where: 200 Stanley Ave.

Cost: $10 for students and seniors ages 65 and older; $12 for adults.

To purchase tickets: Visit hempfieldsd.org/tickets. Online ticket sales close at 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at noon on Sunday of show week; purchase at the Performing Arts Center box office or 45 minutes prior to showtime.

Lampeter-Strasburg High School

Show: “Anything Goes.”

Performances: 7 p.m. March 3, 4 and 5; 2 p.m. March 5.

Where: 1600 Book Road.

Cost: $8 for students and seniors; $10 for adults

To purchase tickets: Tickets will be available at the high school office on school days from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door one hour prior to each performance.

The story: Aboard the ocean liner S. S. American, “Anything Goes” travels the sea with a cast of characters that includes nightclub singer/evangelist Reno Sweeney, her pal Billy Crocker, pretty Hope Harcourt, wealthy Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, and Public Enemy #13 Moonface Martin, set to Cole Porter tunes.

Lancaster Catholic High School

Show: “Once on this Island.”

Performances: 7:30 p.m. March 17 and 18 ; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 19

Where: 650 Juliette Ave.

Cost: $17 for reserved, $15 for adults, $7 for students.

To purchase tickets: Purchase at the door or email Tony Brill at tbrill@lchsyes.org.

The story: Peasant girl Ti Moune falls in love with the wealthy boy from the other side of the island, only to face the sorrows of unrequited love because of her lowly status. This powerful tale is set to captivating calypso music.

Lancaster Country Day School

Show: “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”

Performances: 7 p.m. Feb. 25 and 26. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 27.

Where: 725 Hamilton Road.

Cost: $7 in advance, $10 at the door.

To purchase tickets: lancastercountryday.org.

The story: In this tale as old as time, beautiful bookworm Belle finds herself as the unwilling guest at the castle of the monstrous Beast in order to save her father’s life, then discovers that true love is deeper than it appears to be.

Lancaster County Christian School

Show: “The Wizard of Oz”

Performances: 7 p.m. April 29, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 30 and May 1.

Where: Performed at the Leola campus, 2390 New Holland Pike.

Cost: $14 at the door; $10 online

To purchase tickets: lccs.cc/papa.

Lancaster Mennonite School

Show: “Godspell.”

Performances: 7 p.m. Feb. 24 through Feb. 26; 3 p.m. Feb 27.

Where: Calvin & Janet High Fine Arts Center at Lancaster Mennonite School, 2160 Lincoln Highway E.

Cost: $10 for students, $12 for adults for evening shows; $9 for students, $11 for adults for matinee; $10 for senior citizen tickets (ages 65 and older) for Thursday evening performance only.

To purchase tickets: lanc.news/LMHGodspell22, or call the box office at 717-740-2456. During the week of the show, the box office in the Fine Arts Center lobby will be open daily to purchase tickets in person.

The story: The Gospel of Matthew comes to life in this 1970s musical that sets the parables of Jesus Christ to music that includes “Day by Day” and “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord.”

Linden Hall School

Show: “Puffs.”

Performances: 7:30 p.m. April 8 and 9.

Where: 212 E. Main St., Lititz

Cost: $5 for students; $10 for adults

To purchase tickets: Tickets go on sale in March. Call 717-626-8512. Tickets will also be available at the door.

The story: Harry Potter fans will love “Puffs,” the story of Wayne Hopkins, a regular boy who finds out he’s a wizard and goes to school in England where he and his two best friends set out to learn how to be wizards and avoid attacks by evil wizards.

Lititz Christian School

Show: “The Importance of Being Earnest.”

Performances: 7 p.m. April 7, 8 and 9.

Where: 501 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz.

Cost: $8 for students and senior citizens; $10 for adults.

Performance location: Grace Church auditorium, attached to Lititz Christian School, 501 West Lincoln Avenue, Lititz.

To purchase tickets: Tickets may be purchased at the LCS office (cash or checks only). Online ordering information not available at press time; call school at 717-626-9518 for more information.

The story: “The Importance of Being Earnest” is a comic play (not a musical) by Oscar Wilde with engaging themes of marriage, class, social expectations and the lifestyles of the English upper class.

Manheim Central High School

Show: “Wizard of Oz.”

Performances: 7:30 p.m. March 10 and 11; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 12.

Where: 400 E. Adele Ave., Manheim.

Tickets: All tickets reserved. Standard $5, premium $8.

To purchase tickets: Visit the high school lobby between 6:30 and 8 p.m. on Feb. 20, Feb. 27, March 6 and March 7; tickets also available at the door.

Manheim Township High School

Show: “Mary Poppins.”

Performances: 7 p.m. March 3 and 4; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 5.

Where: 115 Blue Streak Blvd.

Tickets: $8 for students and senior citizens; $10 for adults.

To purchase tickets: Visit mtpa.mtwp.net or purchase at the box office or at the door.

McCaskey High School

Show: “Newsies.”

Performances: 7 p.m. March 16, 17 and 18; 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 19.

Where: 445 N. Reservoir St.

Tickets: $5 for students and seniors; $10 for adults.

To purchase tickets: Advance ticket sale information not available at press time; call school at 717-291-6211 for more information.

The story: Based on the true story of the Newsboy Strike of 1899 in New York City, “Newsies” tells the story of Jack Kelly, an idealistic and rebellious newsboy who leads his fellow newsies to save their livelihoods.

Octorara Junior-Senior High School

Show: “Addams Family.”

Performances: 7 p.m. March 3 and 4; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 5.

Where: 226 Highland Road, Atglen.

Cost: $10 for children and senior citizens; $12 for adults

To purchase tickets: General admission, available at the door.

The Story: They are creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky. The macabre Addams family has to act “normal” when daughter Wednesday introduces her “normal” boyfriend to her ghoulish family at a hair-raising, not-very-normal dinner party.

Penn Manor High School

Show: “The Addams Family.”

Performances: 7:30 p.m. March 10 and 11; 2 p.m and 7:30 p.m. March 12.

Where: 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville.

Tickets: $7 for students and senior citizens; $9 for adults; seniors with a Comet Classic card may attend one performance for free.

To purchase tickets: Visit pennmanor.seatyourself.biz, call 717-872-9520 ext. 1958 or purchase at the door.

Pequea Valley High School

Show: “Beauty and the Beast.”

Performances: 7 p.m. March 3; 7:30 p.m. March 4; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 5

Where: 4033 E. Newport Road, Kinzers.

Cost: $6 for students and senior citizens; $10 for adults.

To purchase tickets: Email Lori Aleardi at Lori_Aleardi@pequeavalley.org or call 717-768-5510 ext. 5509.

Solanco High School

Show: “Seussical the Musical.”

Performances: 7 p.m. March 3 through March 5.

Where: 585 Solanco Road, Quarryville.

Cost: $10 for students and seniors, $12 for adults at the door; $9 for students and senior citizens, $11 for adults online.

To purchase tickets: lanc.news/SolancoSeuss22.

The Story: “Seussical the Musical” is a comedy by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty that’s based on the beloved children’s stories of Dr. Seuss, like “Horton Hears a Who!”, “Gertrude McFuzz” and “Horton Hatches the Egg.”

Veritas Academy

Show: “Fiddler on the Roof.”

Performances: Tentatively 7 p.m. April 22 and 23.

Where: Leola Elementary School, 11 School Drive, Leola.

Cost: $10; free for children 3 and under

To purchase tickets: Call the Veritas Academy school office at 717-556-0690. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.

The Story: Poor Jewish milkman Tevye wonders aloud why he was not born a rich man, as he and his family of five daughters navigate growing anti-Semitism in pre-revolutionary Russia in their village of Anatevka.

Warwick High School

Show: “The Music Man.”

Performances: 7:30 p.m. March 18; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 19; 2 p.m. March 20

Where: 301 W. Orange St., Lititz.

Cost: $13.75 for adults, $11.75 for senior citizens and students.

Rear mezzanine & left/right front: $11.75 for adults, $9.75 for senior citizens and students.

To purchase tickets: lanc.news/WarwickMM22. For group sales or general questions about the show call 717-925-0030 or email tickets@warwicksd.org, tickets may also be purchased in advance at the Warwick High School Performing Arts Center lobby from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door beginning 75 minutes prior to each performance.

The story: It all happens in River City, Iowa, when traveling con man Harold Hill sets out to convince the townsfolk to purchase musical instruments and band uniforms, planning to skip town with their cash, but stealing the heart of town librarian Marian.