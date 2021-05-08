The excitement, the volume, the rush of live music — it feels closer now than it has since the first months of 2020.

Venues all across the country — and central Pennsylvania — have inched closer to opening their doors as vaccination rates have steadily increased. With the recent announcement by Gov. Tom Wolf that COVID-19 mitigation orders will be lifted on Memorial Day (other than mask-wearing), it's possible that local venues might soon resemble their respective pre-pandemic heydays.

Below is a listing of all currently announced concerts — music, comedy and more — in Lancaster, Harrisburg and Hershey. Many shows have been rescheduled several times, so if you've previously purchased a ticket, check with the venue prior to visiting.

American Music Theatre (2425 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster)

• Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, 7 p.m., June 19, $35-$209

• Fleetwood Mask (Fleetwood Mac Tribute), 8 p.m., June 25, $28

• Happy Together Tour 2021, 8 p.m., June 26, $59-$79

• Bill Engvall, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., June 27, $47

• Michael W. Smith, 7:30 p.m., July 1, $59

• The Original Coasters and Charlie Thomas' Drifters, 3 p.m., July 11, $54

• Dion, 7 p.m., July 16, $69-$89

• Little River Band with Pure Prairie League, 8 p.m., July 17, $49-$69

• The Lettermen, 7:30 p.m., July 23, $35

• The Oak Ridge Boys, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m., July 24, $43

• Jay Leno, 7 p.m., July 25, $79-$99

• Resurrection (Journey Tribute), 8 p.m., July 31, $29

• The Glenn Miller Orchestra, 3 p.m., Aug. 1, $29

• One Night of Queen (Queen Tribute), 7 p.m., Aug. 4, $29-$49

• Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5, $115-$135

• Frankie Avalon, Fabian and Bobby Rydell, 3 p.m., Aug. 7, $69-$89

• Chris Janson, 8 p.m., Aug. 12, $69

• The Man in Black (Johnny Cash Tribute), 8 p.m., Aug. 13, $29

• Gene Watson with The Bellamy Brothers, 7 p.m., Aug. 19, $49

• Stayin' Alive (Bee Gees Tribute), 7 p.m., Aug. 20, $29

• Herman's Hermits featuring Peter Noone, 7 p.m., Aug. 22, $39-$59

• Air Supply, 7 p.m., Aug. 29, $59-$79

• Pennsylvania Gospel Music Festival, various times, Sept. 3-5, $84-$104

• Amy Grant, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 8, $44-$64

• Johnny Mathis, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 9, $85-$115

• Three Dog Night, 8 p.m., Sept. 11, $57

• Straight No Chaser, 7 p.m., Sept. 12, $49-$69

• George Thorogood & the Destroyers, 7 p.m., Sept. 14, $52-$72

• Blue Oyster Cult, 8 p.m., Sept. 17, $29-$49

• Gladys Knight, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18, $79-$99

• The Temptations and The Four Tops, 7 p.m., $79, Sept. 19

• Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw, 7 p.m., Sept. 23, $69

• Fall Doo Wop Cavalcade, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Sept. 25, $48

• Louie Anderson & Rita Rudner, 7 p.m., Sept. 26, $29-$49

• The Marshall Tucker Band with Molly Hatchet, 7 p.m., Sept. 30, $69-$89

• .38 Special, 8 p.m., Oct. 2, $39-$59

• Martina McBride, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 9, $89

• Englebert Humperdinck, 7 p.m., Oct. 10, $69

• David Foster, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14, $69-$89

• The Texas Tenors, 8 p.m., Oct. 15, $49

• MasterChef Live, 7 p.m., Oct. 16, $29-$149

• Diamond Rio with BlackHawk, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 17, $59

• Rain: a Tribute to The Beatles, 7 p.m., Oct. 20, $67

• Alton Brown: Beyond the Eats, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 21, $64-$84

• Ricky Skaggs, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 22, $45

• Paul Anka Sings Sinatra, 7 p.m., Oct. 24, $87-$107

Giant Center (550 Hersheypark Drive, Hershey)

• Phish, 7 p.m., Aug. 10 & 11, Sold Out

• James Taylor with Jackson Browne, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 19, $50-$400

• For King & Country, 7 p.m., Oct. 29, $30-$140

• Lauren Daigle, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 12, $27-$200

• Dan+Shay, 7 p.m., Dec. 4, $37-$225

Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center (1110 N. 3rd St., Harrisburg)

• Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Revue, 8 p.m., June 4, $20-$40

• Fifty Shades Male Revue, 8 p.m., June 4, $30-$250

• Webbie, 9:45 p.m., June 19, $50

• NOTIXX, 8 p.m., June 26, $22-$30

• Medusa's Disco, 6:30 p.m., July 2, $10

• Bark at the Moon (Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne Tribute), 8:45 p.m., Aug. 7, $10

• Scott H. Biram, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 8, $10

• Steve Hofstetter, 7 p.m., Aug. 19, $25-$50

• Ozzfest Tribute Fest, 4 p.m., Aug. 21, $20

• Fozzy with Royal Bliss & Through Fire, 7 p.m., Sept. 9, $20-$25

• The Queers, 6 p.m., Sept. 12, $13-$15

• Drake Bell, 7 p.m., Sept. 22, $20-$100

• Lez Zeppelin (Led Zeppelin tribute), 7 p.m., Sept. 25, $20

• Jake Miller, 7 p.m., Oct. 2, $20

• Geoff Tate, 7 p.m., Nov. 16, $20-$25

Hershey Theatre (15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey)

• Brit Floyd, 7 p.m., Aug 24 & 25, $50-$60

• Nate Bargatze, 7 p.m., Sept. 25, $35

• Ron White, 8 p.m., Nov. 6, $37-$100

• Mannheim Steamroller, Dec. 2, $52-$72

Hersheypark Stadium (100 W. Hersheypark Dr., Hershey)

• Luke Bryan, 7 p.m., July 9, $30-$90

• Rod Stewart, 7:30 p.m., July 17, $23-$150

• Motley Crue with Poison and Joan Jett, 4:30 p.m, July 20, $100-$250

• Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire, 6 p.m., Aug. 6, $35 - $349

• The Hella Mega Tour featuring Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 13, $70-$170

• Maroon 5 with Meghan Trainor, 7 p.m., Sept. 5, $35-$170

Phantom Power (121 W. Frederick St., Millersville)

• Midnight North, 6 p.m., June 10, $40-$80

• Nielsen Family Band, 6 p.m., June 11, $40-$80

• Rich Vos, 6 p.m., June 12, $80-$160

• Jimmie's Chicken Shack, 7 p.m. Sept. 18, $15-$18

Riverfront Park (200 S. Front St., Harrisburg)

• Young the Giant, 8 p.m., Aug. 27, $55

• Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, 8 p.m., Aug. 28, $47

• Cage the Elephant, 7 p.m., Sept. 23, $55

• Portugal. The Man, 7 p.m., Sept. 25, $55

Stoner Grille (605 Granite Run Drive, Lancaster)

• Beka Jones, 7:30 p.m., June 5, $5

• Nearly York, 7 p.m., June 12, $5

• Rob Basselgia, 7:30 p.m., June 18, $5

• Black Ties Beatles Band, 7:30 p.m., June 19, $5

• Wooden Wire, 7:30 p.m., June 26, $5

• Mind the Light, 7:30 p.m., July 2, $5

• Ghost Light Radio Show, 7:30 p.m., July 16, $5

• Mind the Light, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 13, $5

• Ghost Light Radio Show, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 28, $5

Tellus360 (24 E. King St., Lancaster)

• Erin McKeown with Natalia Zukerman, 8 p.m., June 24, $40-$160

• Boat House Row, 8 p.m., Aug. 27, $40-$160

• The Ocean Blue, 8 p.m., Sept. 4, $20

• Carsie Blanton, 8 p.m., Sept. 9, $20

• Solar Federation (Rush Tribute), 7 p.m., Sept. 25, $20

• Zach Bellas, 10 p.m., Sept. 25, free

• Proud Monkey (Dave Matthews Band Tribute), 8 p.m., Nov. 11, $12-$15

Whitaker Center (222 Market St., Harrisburg)

• Richard Thompson, 7 p.m., June 27, $39-$69

• Almost Queen (Queen Tribute), 8 p.m., July 17, $39.50-$69.50

• Anthony Rodia, 8 p.m., Aug. 20, $35-$45

• Los Lobos, 8 p.m., Sept. 24, $49.50-$69.50

• Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, 8 p.m., Nov. 14, $59.50-$89.50

XL Live (801 S. 10th St., Harrisburg)

• Smooth Like Clyde, 8:30 p.m., June 4, $10

• Back in Black (ACDC Tribute), 8 p.m., June 5, $10

• Sunsquabi with Too Many Zooz, 8:30 p.m., June 10, $25

• Jeffrey Gaines with Corinna Joy, 8:30 p.m., June 11, $15

• Go Go Gadjet, 9 p.m., June 18, $15

• Splintered Sunlight (Grateful Dead Tribute), 8:30 p.m., June 19, $15

• Dawes, 8 p.m., Sept. 24, $45

• Black Pumas, 8 p.m., Oct. 12, $30